“I was never in jail” – JOEYKAOTYK reveals on stream that he was detained for over a month for trespassing in Fukushima but now all his charges have been dropped

Joey “JOEYKAOTYK” Khao is one of the fastest upcoming IRL streamers on the Twitch live streaming platform. With almost 169k followers on Twitch, he is known to provide very engaging content. But it was during the Fukushima live stream he was detained by the Japanese police for trespassing.

Advertisement

Joey and Michael Downey, popularly known as Michael Gakuran decided to visit Fukushima in Japan. Fukushima comprises abandoned buildings and a compromised nuclear power plant destroyed due to the 2011 Tsunami. This was a restricted area so Joey and Michael Gakuran were detained by the Japanese Police.

It was after over a month, the Japanese officials dropped all their charges and set them free. Let’s dive in to know in detail what Joey has to say about the situation. Let’s also find out how the online community is reacting to the situation.

Advertisement

JOEYKAOTYK reveals that all his charges have been dropped

Joeykaotyk was also banned from Twitch after he had to face a trespassing situation in Fukushima. It was after over a month, his Twitch account has been unbanned. So Joey decided to give an insight into his detainment situation in Japan.

Joeykaotyk posted an explanation on his Twitter account stating his intentions. He clearly stated that his intentions were to let the world know that Fukushima is not a scary location. Joeykaotyk also added that the place is not filled with radiation and is safe now. He also wanted to show people the aftermath of the disaster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoeyKaotyk/status/1685661407680032768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He tells that his intentions were good but his executions came with a flaw. Joey states that he is extremely sorry for offending and letting people down. He also reveals that there might be a potential opportunity of exploring Fukushima again. But he would make sure to do it in a proper way.

There has been numerous misunderstanding on the internet so he decided to clarify a few points. He said that he was not put in jail, he was in a detention center for investigation and questioning. Joey adds that all the charges against him were dropped after the detention time and he is not a criminal. Lastly, he also said that it should not have taken so much time but he was unfortunate enough for a month in detention.

Advertisement

The online community has shown him overwhelming support. Here is what they have to say.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaryWLeeee/status/1685677844246962176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/followdunc/status/1685661725561856001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/n3k0lai/status/1685698962534375424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jondoni4/status/1685702788200730624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fangerine___/status/1685774629787652096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There are multiple occasions popular live streamers have to face the police. Click here to know why the police came to IShowSpeed’s house and warned him of prison time.