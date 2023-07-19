IShowSpeed’s net worth in 2023 is over $10,000,000 – Here’s how

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a well-known teenage YouTuber known by his online acquired name IShowSpeed. Other than live streamer and content creator on YouTube, he has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. As of 2023, IShowSpeed’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

He created his YouTube channel in the year 2016 after being persuaded by one of his friends. But IShowSpeed started creating YouTube content only 5 years back and then stepped onto platforms like TikTok and Instagram in later years. He accomplished huge milestones at the very young age of 18 and possesses millions of dollars in net worth and a luxurious life.

YouTube and TikTok are considered to be the primary income sources for IShowSpeed. He also earns money from various smaller sources like Instagram brand partnerships and his official merchandise.

What is IShowSpeed’s net worth

As of 2023, IShowSpeed’s net worth is considered to be more than $10 million. His exact yearly incomes are not available but are estimated to range in millions. YouTube and TikTok are definitely his major money sources but he also generates money from Instagram, brand partnerships, sponsorships, and his official merchandise sales.

How much does IShowSpeed earn from YouTube?

IShowSpeed created his primary YouTube channel in the year 2016 after being persuaded by his friend. But it was only 5 years back he started creating content and posting on YouTube. And a year later, he started IRL live streaming and live streaming while gaming.

Today, IShowSpeed has almost 18.5 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel and more than 7 million subscribers on his other channels Live Speedy and Speedy Boykins. According to sources he earns anywhere between $466k and $7.5 million every year from YouTube.

How much does IShowSpeed earn from TikTok?

IShowSpeed started his TikTok account and became popular in the years 2020 and 2021. Now he has more than 18 million followers on TikTok millions in views and likes. His earnings from TikTok are not exactly known but according to sources he could be earning up to $15,000 per post on TikTok.

IShowSpeed’s Other sources of income

Although YouTube and TikTok are IShowSpeed’s major income generators, there are a few more sources he sources his income. Being a popular social media influencer he is always into brand partnerships and sponsorships. He has also released his official line of merchandise for online sales.

IShowSpeed’s Expenses

IShowSpeed does earn a lot of money and has used it to buy a house most probably in Ohio. He also owns luxurious sports cars namely a Lamborghini Urus and a Porsche 911. Speed is known to love going on tours as we can see from his IRL live streams from various parts of the world.

