Remember how big of a deal Félix “xQc” Lengyel & Kick’s $100 million contract got that shook the streaming industry? Well, it’s once again a hot topic, making it to the headlines along with an NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal. After learning about the streamer’s staggering deal, the basketball star expressed his willingness to venture into the live-streaming business.

Advertisement

Last month, the TrainwrecksTV-backed streaming platform Kick roped in xQc, for a whopping $100 million. In fact, due to the non-exclusivity of the two-year contract, the Canadian streamer could independently stream on other platforms as well, even on Twitch. Leaving the community baffled, the deal’s hefty amount became the talk of the town.

With some of the most prominent creators in the bag, like Ninja, Adin Ross, Amouranth, and more, Kick is arguably ruling the industry. Now that, thanks to xQc, streaming is on Shaquille O’Neal’s radar, Kick has a potential personality to partner with. Let’s check out the former American basketball legend’s opinion on it, which he stated during an interview.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal discovers live-streaming and congratulates xQc

In an interview with Full Squad Gaming Atlanta, Shaq hears about Félix for the very first time and also learns about live-streaming. Upon being asked whether he’s aware of xQc, the former sportsperson replies that he isn’t. That’s when the hosts inform Shaq about xQc, his $100 million, 2-year contract. Curiously, Shaq responds back, asking if Kick pays him $50 million only to play games. Correcting him, the interviewees said that’s the amount to stream on Kick’s site and further explained how the live-streaming works.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fullsquadgaming/status/1683910284489134080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Further on, one of the co-hosts jokingly taunts Shaq by mentioning how xQc’s deal exceeds Lakers superstar LeBron James’ annual salary of $47.6 million. To which Shaq humorously expresses, “He’s in trouble cause I’m about to come after him”.

Further, the athlete stated he looks up to streaming and also congratulated xQc on his deal with Kick. Therefore, considering Shaq’s mega-fan following, many websites would love to have him stream on their platforms. Hence, we shouldn’t be surprised to watch the basketball legend announce his partnership with a streaming platform in the coming future.

If you liked this article, also check out this Twitch streamer who earned praise from Cyberpunk 2077 and fans for her stunning cosplay.