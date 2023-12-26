NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Asked Kai Cenat for a Collaboration, and Here’s What Fans Had to Say About It

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently met and had a short but exciting conversation with Carmelo Anthony, an NBA legend, and his son Kiyan Anthony during the Knicks Christmas Day basketball game at the Madison Square Garden stadium. The streaming sensation felt on top of the world, had a huge smile on his face, and was not able to believe his luck of meeting such a legend.

Carmelo Anthony is a basketball legend, who has been a part of six different professional NBA teams in his two decades of professional basketball career, the last being the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a 10-time NBA All-Star and has helped the US Basketball National Team to snatch bronze and gold medals in the Olympics four different times. On the other hand, Kai Cenat is known to be a live-streaming legend who has more than 8 million followers on the Twitch platform. He even garners hundreds and thousands of viewers every stream and has won the Streamer of the Year Award at The Streamys.

Kai Cenat meeting Carmelo Anthony was one of the most viral moments in the former’s career. The streamer met the NBA legend and his son with a big exchange of greetings. It was to everyone’s surprise how the first request from Carmelo Anthony was to make a collab livestream possible. Carmelo asked, “Are we getting on the live or what?” Kai was quick to reply without any hesitation stating, “Of course!”

The streamer has been indulging in a ton of mesmerizing collaborations lately including Drake, Ice Spice, BlueFace, and most recently with the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj. As a matter of fact, If Kai Cenat can pull off a Kai X Carmelo collaboration stream, it could prove to be the greatest milestone in his entire streaming career, something that could break all streaming records and give other streamers something to be jealous of.

Fans believe Kai Cenat is starting 2024 off strong

Kai Cenat has been very active in finding various high-rated collaborations for his Twitch live streams lately. Likewise, the online community has been super supportive of his choices and elated about his growth as a streamer and content creator. However, the possibility of a Kai X Carmelo stream has brought the community to the edge of their seats.

People stated how Kai would be starting 2024 off strong if he could pull this off. Netizens also claimed that the stream would be monumental and exclaimed that they would love to see it. A commenter stated there was a possibility that Kai could be streaming with every famous person known to mankind. A few Twitter users made a mock of the streaming sensation pointing out how short he was when compared to Carmello. Similarly, another user proceeded to ask if he was nothing more than 5 ft tall while a third one mentioned that Kai looked like a little kid even when compared to Kiyan, Carmelo’s son.