Super Bowl Commentators 2022: Who will be commentator for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl 56, the biggest game of the year, is just a day away. Who will be the commentators for the big game?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who will be the commentators for Super Bowl LVI

NBC will have the broadcast rights for the big game Sunday Night. Michaels and Collinsworth are the top NFL broadcast team for NBC, and they will call the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Al Michaels will mark his 11th Super Bowl as the play-by-play voice, starting off as a pre-game show host and then moving up to a proper broadcaster. This will also tie him for most Super Bowl’s broadcasts by an announcer. Cris Collinsworth will join Michaels as the main analyst and this will be his 4th championship game in the booth.

Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporters for the game. Tafoya has served as the sideline reporter for “Sunday Night Football” since 2011 and this will be her 5th Super Bowl. However, this will be Tappen’s first assignment.

Lastly, three-time SB referee Terry McAulay will be the network’s rules analyst.

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championship. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

