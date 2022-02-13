Super Bowl Attendance: How many people are at Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and the Bengals will take place in the most expensive stadium in the world i.e. SoFi Stadium. How many people will be in attendance?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who are you riding with in Sur Bowl LVI? 🔁 for Bengals ❤️ for Rams pic.twitter.com/NimvhK4oBz — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2022

How many people are at Super Bowl 56

The LA Rams and Charger’s state of the art $5 billion SoFi Stadium will play host to the big game this year. And will be packed with a sold-out 70,240 people crowd.

Attendees will be required to be double vaccinated, or have a negative PCR test to enter the stadium, but the game will go on with no social distance.

In January, NFL senior director Katie Keenan confirmed: “We hosted the Super Bowl last year in Tampa to limited capacity, so to cap off this amazing season with a full-capacity Super Bowl here at this unbelievable stadium, we couldn’t be more excited.”

Fans will also be shelling out major bucks to watch the game live. Ticket-booking company StubHub reported that, as of Friday, tickets for seats in the rafters cost $4,036, and VIP ticket goes up to $75000 per person.

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championship. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

