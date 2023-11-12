“Draymond Green Look Like Donkey From Shrek!”: Warriors Star Was Once Brutally Roasted on Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets

Draymond Green is one of the stars in the NBA who is more of an acquired taste. When he’s playing for your team, with your favorite stars, he’ll be your favorite player. However, if he’s facing off against your team, you would hate his guts and dislike every single step he takes. The same kind of love was portrayed by fans when Dray showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live for 2020’s version of ‘Mean Tweets: NBA All-Star Edition.’

Joining his fellow Warriors stars, Draymond Green went on the show and read out the tweet meant for him. The tweet picked by Kimmel’s team was small yet quite mean, all at once. The tweet read,

“Draymond Green looks like Donkey from Shrek”

This tweet wasn’t the first time the Warriors star had drawn comparisons to Donkey in Shrek. People had been saying the same from all the way back in 2017.

While this was a comment on Dray’s appearance, there have also been comments on the way Dray shoots the ball. Over the years, there have been tons of jokes that Draymond shoots the ball like he has a backpack on.

From being a meme to being embraced by the team itself, that meme went through a whole arc within the span of a few years.

Over the years, Draymond has been trolled a lot. He usually takes it in good faith and would smile with you unless there is something said about his family. However, whoever came up with the Donkey tweet really had a wild imagination to draw the comparison.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson got trolled along with Draymond Green as well

How can it be an edition of Mean Tweets: NBA All-Stars and not include Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson? While Dray was compared to Donkey, Steph and Klay weren’t spared as well.

Klay’s mean tweet read,

“One day Klay Thompson is going to leave the house without remembering to attach his goatee that he bought from Party City and it’ll be awkward.”

Seeing how this was from back in 2019-20, when the Warriors had just come fresh off their 5 Finals runs, and Klay used to rock a goatee, ouch. However, it didn’t sting as bad at Steph’s mean tweet.

“Stephen Curry’s facial hair is a little pubeyyyy. And while we’re on the subject, your teeth need some work.”

I get why someone would hate the Warriors stars, especially after their 5 straight runs to the NBA Finals, but these tweets were brutal. Thankfully, they took it in stride and just smiled through the same.