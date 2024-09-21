“20 Guys Wearing the Same Thing”: Ben Shelton Talks About Roger Federer Making Him Standout with On

Ben Shelton has figured out a way to stand out on the ATP Tour. Apart from having the fastest serve and one of the best physiques amongst his peers, Shelton’s attire is also significantly different than the others. For the same, the American appreciates On.

The Swiss brand smartly picked Shelton as their first active player to endorse. By endorsing the then-20-year-old, On acquired a player who has his whole career in front of him. Additionally, the sports apparel brand also entered the American market.

Shelton has played a huge role in enabling the company to grow. Apart from the huge sum that he is sponsored by the brand, the southpaw is also appreciative of the fact that On makes him stand out from his competition.

Ahead of the Laver Cup 2024, the former Florida Gator spoke about the lack of uniform range available with brands such as Nike and Adidas.

“Not throwing any shade, but you go to the US Open, and you see the guys in Nike, and there’s 20 guys wearing the same thing, or Adidas, 20 guys wearing the same thing,” Shelton said.

He simply considered himself lucky to be part of a brand that gives him as much access.

“At first it was just me. I was the first active [men’s] tennis player that they signed… So it’s really special for me. I don’t think many people who work with clothing companies get as much access as On has given me. The ability to kind of grow with the company, I think, is really cool,” the Team World member said.

With the virtue of being endorsed by On, Ben Shelton is enjoying several benefits that the other participants of the Laver Cup 2024 are not.

Shelton and Cobolli are receiving more attention due to their association with On

On is one of the multiple brands part of the Laver Cup 2024 sponsorship team. Among the 14 participants at the exhibition tournament, only Ben Shelton and Flavio Cobolli represent On. As a result, both these youngsters are receiving more limelight than their peers.

Apart from being present on graphics that are posted on social media, Cobolli and Shelton got to interact with Roger Federer – also endorsed by the brand. In fact, Shelton even got massive validation from Federer, who co-founded the Laver Cup in 2017, in the form of a comment on his Instagram post.

Federer showing his love for ben shelton ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/5CWZxqq5wL — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 19, 2024

There is no denying that the partnership with On has been a successful one for the Georgia native. He can further expect a rise in his popularity if manages to lodge impressive performances at the ongoing team event.