Impressing the Boss: Roger Federer’s 3-Word Reaction To Ben Shelton’s Laver Cup Outfit Breaks the Internet

All eyes will be on Ben Shelton at this year’s Laver Cup, as the rising American star is set to command more attention than any other Team World player. What’s making him the talk of the town? Besides his electric game, Shelton will be sporting a head-turning outfit that has likely been personally curated by – none other than – Roger Federer himself.

With Federer being a part-owner of On, the Swiss sneaker brand, and a co-owner of the Laver Cup, it’s safe to say he had a direct hand in shaping Shelton’s look for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shelton (@benshelton)

Other than his shoot outfit, Shelton’s practice outfit is a sleek blend of On’s performance gear with a bold, eye-catching design that combines modern athletic aesthetics with a throwback to the ‘90s.

The black and white color palette is accented with pops of red, giving off a sharp yet playful vibe — perfectly capturing Shelton’s energetic personality on the court. The unique On-designed sneakers he’s wearing complete the look, adding a fresh twist to traditional tennis wear.

Federer showing his love for ben shelton ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/5CWZxqq5wL — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 19, 2024



After Shelton revealed his outfit, Federer commented, “Dressed to impresses” giving his stamp of approval. Fans were quick to react on social media, with comments flooding in.

People are in love with shelton’s look for laver cup pic.twitter.com/bZMsq9RTgw — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 19, 2024

Laver cup just got a lot more interesting pic.twitter.com/SchpyY20MW — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 19, 2024

Beyond just his outfit, Federer has been keeping a close eye on Shelton’s development as a player, especially after Shelton signed with On and is now being managed by TEAM8, Federer’s own management company.

Federer’s thoughts on Shelton’s evolution

Roger has spoken highly of Ben’s potential, emphasizing that the 20-year-old’s blend of power, athleticism, and charisma on court is something special.

“Ben’s got that X-factor,” Federer recently said, “and I think with the right guidance, he’ll be a force in tennis for years to come.”

Shelton’s partnership with On and TEAM8 has undoubtedly opened doors for him, not just in terms of gear and sponsorships but also with a direct line to Federer’s expertise. With Federer’s mentorship, Shelton seems poised for greatness on and off the court.

As Shelton gears up for his Laver Cup debut, fans are excited to see how his unique combination of style and skill will play out on one of the sport’s biggest stages.