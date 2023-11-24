3-Time Grand Slam Champion Smashes Huge Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Misconception Fans Have, Tennis Administrators Feel The Heat

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) after their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka has always been one player who speaks his mind. The 3-time Grand Slam champion isn’t afraid of backlash and engaging in criticism wherever he feels is accurate. This time, the Swiss star has courted trouble by questioning the work that Novak Djokovic and the PTPA do for the welfare of tennis players. Wawrinka indirectly also spoke about the plight of players such as his fellow countryman, Roger Federer.

Stan Wawrinka opined in an interview with L’Equipe that both the ATP and PTPA are not really doing well or enough to save and grow tennis worldwide. Wawrinka has garnered mixed reactions from players and fans on social media, who believe that someone like Novak Djokovic is responsible for pressurizing the ATP so much through an unrecognised institution like the PTPA that the governing body came out with a first-of-its-kind ‘Baseline’ pay structure for men’s tennis players. The structure basically has been designed to ensure that lower-ranked players or those players who lose in earlier rounds of tournaments are given some level of financial security to cover for their expenses.

Yet, Stan Wawrinka does not believe that a PTPA-type union is necessary for the sport. Wawrinka urged the sport’s authorities to empower players to have a greater say in decision-making as they are its biggest stakeholders at the end of the day. Interestingly, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both infamously took a stand against PTPA and also thought back in 2020 at the time of its formation that it’s more important that the tennis world remains united.

Besides slamming Novak Djokovic and the PTPA, Stan Wawrinka accused the ATP in a way, of being arrogant in terms of not taking any feedback or advice from players at all on how to run the game.

“What did they (PTPA) do? Not much at the moment. I’m asking you. I don’t know. For the moment, they have not launched anything concrete. So, it’s not a subject. “We don’t need a players’ union, we need players on the decision-making tables. Does the player council vote on decisions? No, so the player advice is useless. There should also be players in the decision-making process. “I’m not saying players should decide. It’s not up to them to do it. But they must be part of the decisions, or the votes. Have representatives at discussion tables.”

Top tennis stars like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are constantly trolled by fans, especially of Novak Djokovic, for not doing much for the sport apart from fulfilling their selfish moves and having not taken a stand for their fellow players. This could be perhaps out of fear of losing their reputation or the consequences of the ATP, according to Djokovic. The current World No.1 explained a few years ago about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal snubbing him out of misunderstanding, which caused a stir in the tennis world.

Interestingly, like Novak Djokovic, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have held key positions in the ATP Player’s Council in the past. However, now after Stan Wawrinka’s statements, it is evidently clear that players have no say whatsoever in the calls ATP makes for the men’s game. This is even if the player is a big star like Federer or Nadal, which makes player welfare sadly a lost cause or either a tedious battle to fight.

Roger Federer aims to contribute to tennis privately

Besides being the face and founder of the Roger Federer Foundation, the Swiss legend is getting more actively involved in giving back to tennis after his retirement. As part of his commitments with Uniqlo, Roger Federer was seen travelling to places like New York City, Vancouver, Tokyo and Shanghai and conduct special coaching clinics for children who wanted an opportunity to meet him and take tips from him about the game. Federer also has financed Neon Courts in the UK and has sold his memorabilia to promote tennis in the country amongst youngsters last year, courtesy his partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

Roger Federer is also taking an active interest in coaching his own children, who seem to be caught by the tennis bug. It is very likely that Federer takes up coaching more seriously in the future.