5 Best Skiing Resorts in the World ft. Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s All-Time Favorites

Many tennis icons like Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer love hitting the ski slopes in their spare time. Their countries have incredible skiing venues to go along with their rich tennis heritage.

On that note, below is a list of the best skiing destinations in the homelands of these tennis stars.

1. Val Fiscalina, Italy has a special place for Jannik Sinner

Val Fiscalina is one of the side valleys in Sexten, a village in South Tyrol in northern Italy. It is nestled amongst the Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage Natural Site. It is a popular destination for hiking, cross-country skiing, and ski mountaineering.

Amongst the best ski resorts in Val Fiscalina is the Talschlusshütte. This is where Johann Sinner, father of Jannik, used to work as a chef during the 2024 Australian Open champion’s childhood years. Siglinde, the World No.4’s mother, also worked there as a waitress. This drove young Jannik to develop an interest in skiing, wherein he excelled.

The Italian was a junior national champion. However, he shifted his focus fully to tennis at 14, a move that has worked out well. Like his coaches, Sinner too believes that those years of skiing in Val Fiscalina helped him play tennis very well.

Talschlusshütte is accessible only after a 30-minute walk and is priced very affordably. The rates begin at 35 € (about $37) per person per night, with rooms available for 4,6, or 10 people.

2. Kapaonik, Serbia is where Djokovic learnt skiing

Kapaonik is a mountain range situated on the border of Serbia and Kosovo. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region. It is also the biggest skiing venue, suitable for everyone from beginners to experts.

Novak Djokovic and his family have a close connect with Kapaonik. They operated several small businesses and shops, including a pizzeria and an art gallery. The mountains also had three tennis courts, where a young Novak had his first brush with the sport. He was also interested in skiing and used to rush down the slopes with his father.

The destination suffered greatly during the war-time. However, it stands today as a premier skiing destination.

Kapaonik is filled with resorts and restaurants. Budget hotels start from as low as $59 per room per night, while most luxurious options go up to $249. One of the best resorts there is Gorski Hotel and Spa which is located in Prostorije hotela Gorski and is a 4-star hotel, which is described as a ski-in, ski-out hotel too with a 4.7 rating on Google and 9.5/10 on Booking.com by travelers. For more details, visit – https://www.gorskihotel.com/gorski/en/.

3. Zermatt, Switzerland is a Roger Federer skiing favorite

Rated by some publications as the best skiing destination in the world, Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps. It boasts huge skiing areas, most of them very high drops suited for expert skiiers.

Roger Federer, the global brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, has frequently endorsed Zermatt as a premier skiing destination. The former World No.1 is an enthusiastic skiier, picking up the sport after retiring from tennis. He avoided skiing for much of his tennis career, despite being passionate about it, to prevent any injuries. His chronic knee problem mean he had to take utmost care. However, in January 2023, he hit the slopes after 15 years.

Zermatt has some premium resorts, like Schweizerhof Zermatt, a luxury stay costing between $650 to $850 on average. The CERVO Mountain Resort is a level above, starting from $1330. Amongst the best ski resorts in Zermatt is also The Christiania Mountain Spa Resort which is a few meters away from the ski elevators that take skiiers up to the mountains. It has a rating of 4.8 on Google and 9.3 on Booking.com, with room prices starting from $726 for 2 adults for a night.

4. Innsbruck, Austria is near for Roger Federer and another Novak Djokovic holiday spot

The city of Innsbruck is one of the most well-known destinations for winter sports and skiing in Europe. Many slopes, for beginners, experts, and children flourish in and around the country’s fifth-largest city, also the capital of the state of Tirol.

After Serbia’s 2021 Davis Cup Finals group tie against Austria in Innsbruck, Novak Djokovic took some time out to ski on the iconic slopes. He received a pair of skis as a gift as well as a one-week ski holiday including ski passes in the Innsbruck region.

During his time in Austria, Djokovic stayed at the luxurious Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol, about 30 mins away from the main city of Innsbruck. The hotel offers a three-night skiing package starting from about $1165 per person. Tourists also prefer among the best ski resorts in Innsbruck, the Hotel Bon Alpina at Hilberstraße 8, 6080 Innsbruck-Igls is a favorite. It is rated 4.6 on Google and 4/5 on TripAdvisor with hotel room prices starting at $145 USD for 2 adults for 1 night. The cable car to the Patscherkofel Olympic ski area is 3.7 km from the hotel. The ski area was used in the 1976 Summer Olympic Games.

For more details on Hotel Bon Alpina, visit – https://www.tripadvisor.in/Hotel_Review-g190445-d275833-Reviews-Bon_Alpina-Innsbruck_Tirol_Austrian_Alps.html

5. Val d’Isère, France is frequented by many tennis players

Val d’Isere has been amongst the desired places for French citizens as well as tourists to France who wish to visit the Alps for a skiing holiday or spend time in the snow. It is said that this place is frequented by players such as Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, who is also a passionate skier.

Additionally, Club Med, the world-famous entertainment hotel chain, has a branch there in the area of La Legettaz, extending its operations in its home country. Club Med has lot of sporting activities as well as is well connected with the mountains where skiers prefer to ski themselves or take their families along too. Their starting prices are from $6000 USD per night.

Hotel Ormelune on rue Noel Machet Bp 45 is another option which is much more affordable for tourists with lower budgets coming from other parts of Europe, North America and South America. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and 4.6 rating on Google, which is tremendous for a 4-star hotel. It’s starting prices are said to be from $900 USD per night.