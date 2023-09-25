5 Doubles Matches That Made Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Friends For Life

Rafael Nadal made Roger Federer laugh recently when asking him who was his favourite doubles partner. Nadal did not play the Laver Cup 2023, but did get a good answer from Federer. Jokingly, Federer mentioned that he would have taken his wife Mirka’s name but agreed that Nadal is his favourite.

The duo made tennis critics, enthusiasts and pundits alike cry along with them with a picture of theirs that has made it into the iconic snaps in sports history, at the Laver Cup 2022. And recently, Rafael Nadal revealed that Roger Federer is his only friend left from the ATP Tour, especially who he keeps in touch with. Here are 5 doubles matches that Federer and Nadal played with and against each other that got them closer –

When Nadal and Agassi took on Federer and Sampras

This was in the Match for Haiti in January 2010. The small island was affected by an earthquake. As a result, it gave tennis fans a glorious chance to watch Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, four of the greatest players of the game, play on the same court.

Nadal and Federer played in the opposite teams, with Federer and Sampras winning eventually. The match is remembered for Roger Federer making fun of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras’ feud, wondering whether he and Nadal would have something of this sort as their careers progressed. It made Nadal and everyone in the crowd laugh, which is a testament to Federer’s sense of humour not losing its charm.

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal teamed up for first time at Laver Cup 2017

Remarkably, it took the Laver Cup to fulfill many tennis fans’ dream of seeing Federer and Nadal play in the same team. 2017 was the year of resurgence for both the players and that extended to the Laver Cup as well. They joined hands for Team Europe to beat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in a thriller of a match to win them 2 points.

Nadal was Federer’s teammate on Swiss star’s farewell

From being the staunchest of rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were teammates for the former’s last-ever professional match on the ATP Tour. Nadal played only one game at the Laver Cup 2022, which was the most watched one. The duo lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a doubles match. But it was Nadal and Federer’s friendship at display which won the hearts of fans and will always be remembered in tennis.

Federer and Roddick vs Hewitt and Nadal in 2010, Melbourne

Roger Federer showed what a big heart he has by organizing a charity match with Tennis Australia around the Australian Open for further supporting victims of the Haiti 2010 earthquake. Rafael Nadal agreed to play in it, although he was paired up with 2003 US Open champion, Andy Roddick for a men’s doubles match. Nadal and Roddick took on the local favourite in Melbourne, Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer in the opposition side. The charity initiative raised more than $600,000 reportedly.

Roger Federer and Bill Gates vs Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah, 2020

Roger Federer is extremely friendly with billionaire entrepreneur, Bill Gates and American comedian, Trevor Noah. In a 2020 event in South Africa for the Roger Federer Foundation, Rafael Nadal agreed to not only play a singles match against Roger Federer. The Spaniard also played in a exhibition, fun doubles match with Trevor Noah in his team. They took on Federer and Gates, who won 6-3 in the only set they played against each other.