“No Coco Gauff or Venus Williams?” – Latest Vanity Fair Photoshoot Featuring American Stars Fuels Controversy

American tennis is going through an exciting phase right now. Ahead of the US Open 2023, some of the top men’s and women’s players featured recently in a photoshoot for the popular Conde Nast-owned magazine, Vanity Fair. Some top stars such as Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Venus Williams were conspiciously missing from it.

Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Claire Liu and Danielle Collins were amongst the ladies who agreed to get clicked. The photoshoot also involved top ATP Tour players such as Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Maxime Cressy, Mackenzie MacDonald, Sebastian Korda and Michael Mmoh.

Fans miss Coco Gauff amongst US stars not part of the photoshoot

Some fans were impressed with the number of players Vanity Fair was able to convince and along with that, some of their photos. However, mostly the photoshoot has not been upto the mark for X users, who expressed their displeasure over a number of issues. One of them showed how popular Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin and naturally, Venus Williams are amongst the tennis-loving public, even outside the United States.

Here is Vanity Fair’s post on X and some of the fan reactions to the photoshoot –

On the other hand, some fans questioned Vanity Fair on the kind of photoshoot done –

How are Americans faring at Cincinnati Masters 2023?

As of Wednesday, in the men’s singles category, Mackenzie McDonald beat Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 64. Tommy Paul was leading against Frenchman, Ugo Humbert, 6-1, 1-1 at the time of writing this report in his Round of 32 match. Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are scheduled to play their Round of 32 matches.

Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins are through to the Round of 32, while Jessica Pegula was level at 5-5 in the first set against Martina Trevisan. Coco Gauff is set to take on Mayar Sharif in her next match. Cincinnati Masters is one of the most high-profile tournaments in the calendar year, where usually the winner of the tournament has the upper hand ahead of the US Open.