Serena Williams Joins Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal And Lionel Messi In Rare Business Achievement

Serena Williams is arguably the biggest name to come out of women’s tennis in the past two-and-a-half decades. Therefore, it doesn’t get much bigger than that to sign a deal with her for The Good Glamm Group. The Good Glamm Group is an Indian personal care and cosmetic brand, whose presence has left the Indian shores and reached Dubai and the United States in recent years.

Advertisement

This makes Serena Williams unique in a way since she now joins the likes of Andre Agassi and Lionel Messi, both of whom have business deals in India. From tennis, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek also have partnerships with Indian brands.

Advertisement

The Good Glamm Group was the brainchild of Darpan Sanghvi, who formed it with the backing of French conglomerate L’Occitane. Serena Williams has started a joint venture partnership with them to launch the makeup brand ‘WYN Beauty’. Ulta, the USA’s largest beauty retailer, will be distributing the majority of the products. The brand will offer a distinct range of products from lip to face to eye categories, accounting for 91 shades across 10 different products.

In a press statement, Serena Williams said, “I’m so excited to introduce Wyn Beauty to the world. To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. That’s the intention behind Wyn Beauty – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have,” as was reported by FASHION Network.

While Serena Williams joined the list, Rafael Nadal has long been a part of it, when he joined hands with Infosys in 2023. Infosys, the Narayana Murthy-founded Indian tech multinational firm, has helped revolutionize tennis in more ways than one. It has been an innovation partner for the ATP Tours and the Grand Slams. They also launched Carbon Trackers for ATP players and have also served communities.

Rafael Nadal’s connection with India doesn’t just end there, as the Rafael Nadal Foundation also has a branch in Chennai, India for supporting underprivileged children. Nadal has always had a special connection with the city. He played there in 2004 and then came back twice more in 2007 and 2008. In the following years, he opened more tennis schools in India too, the most famous one being the Anantapur Tennis Academy in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Around the same time as Nadal, Infosys also welcomed World No.1 women’s tennis player player Iga Swiatek as part of their global ambassador mix.

Andre Agassi and Lionel Messi had also joined hands with Indian companies before Serena Williams

Serena Williams might be in the news now for joining hands with The Good Glamm Group. But in November 2015, Tata Motors acquired the GOAT of soccer, Lionel Messi. Tata in itself became the first Indian brand to sign the soccer megastar. They had just released their new product, the Zica, which was later called Tiago.

Since they needed someone to promote it big time, they left no stone unturned in getting Lionel Messi. Messi had also won the UEFA Champions League that season with Barcelona, and therefore it worked out perfectly for Tata Motors.

US tennis superstar Andre Agassi too had a foray into the Indian brand partnership 8 years ago. This is when he joined hands with Square Panda. Square Panda is a multi-sensory learning system, that intends to help thousands of kids to learn to read. Agassi with his foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation for Education has always been keen on evolving the education system for kids.