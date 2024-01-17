Who is Alycia Parks? How University of Arizona Alumni Earned Golden Chance to Play Coco Gauff at Australian Open 2024

Alycia Parks is on a roll at the Australian Open 2024. The American youngster won the America-Canada Round 2 battle by ousting 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez, that too in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. Alycia Parks has attracted a lot of curiosity amongst American tennis lovers, who were clearly delighted to see her win in what turned out to be a late-night finish for viewers in the country. Here is more to know about Parks.

Advertisement

Alycia Parks recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, which was on December 31 in Australia itself. Parks had a remarkable rise in 2023 after failing to qualify in last year’s edition in the women’s singles draw. Currently, she is ranked 82 as per the WTA world rankings in women’s singles and 31 in women’s doubles.

Interestingly, Alycia Parks is an alumni of the University of Arizona and came up the ranks playing college tennis. Parks reportedly had to reject scholarship opportunities to train at the USTA Training Center in Boca Raton, which fast-tracked her into being a professional tennis player. She made her WTA debut in 2021.

Advertisement

The Florida-based Alycia Parks has American veteran Rick Macci as coach, who has worked with the likes of Grand Slam champions Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Venus Williams in the past. The association has worked for her so far as she won her first WTA women’s singles title in 2023.

In her official Instagram account bio, Alycia Parks has written about herself – ‘God’s WarriorProfessional player #walkingbyfaith Psalms 46:5 Misunderstood‍♀️’. At a young age, Parks already has a fashion brand, which she has co-founded with her sister and former tennis player, Mikalya Parks. Mikalya Parks disappeared from professional tennis in 2016 and generally keeps a low profile.

Alycia Parks has a total career prize money of nearly $1 million at the moment and has Asics and Yonex as her two sponsors at present.

Alycia Parks sets up Coco Gauff clash at Australian Open 2024

After defeating Fernandez on Wednesday, in her post-match interview, Alycia Parks expressed her delight at taking on Coco Gauff in the third round of the Australian Open 2024 presumably on Friday (Thursday night EST). Parks believes that this is the matchup tennis fans will be the most excited to watch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sluggahjells/status/1747487549575065934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Coco Gauff will start as the favorite surely but this Australian Open has seen seeds crash out early. But Alycia Parks is an upcoming talent with 3 WTA titles and an exceptionally quick and accurate serve. At 129 mph, Parks has the distinction of having the fastest serve in women’s singles tennis in US Open history, equalling Venus Williams’ record in her debut year in 2021.

The World No.82 would fancy her chances and look to climb up the rankings with a win that could kickstart a great career and potentially, give birth to another American tennis star.