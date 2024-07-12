5 Famous Names New ‘Standup Comedian’ Serena Williams Roasted at ESPY Awards 2024 Ft. LeBron James

Serena Williams left fans in awe of her tennis skills for over 20 years. But on Thursday night, the 23-time Grand Slam winner entertained the sporting world by displaying a newfound skill of hers, i.e. comedy.

As the host of the ESPY Awards 2024, Serena used the opportunity to roast many big names from sport and outside of it. Here are five of the biggest names that she trolled –

Maria Sharapova

In the early days of their rivalry, there was no love lost between Serena and Sharapova. But at the ESPY Awards 2024, Serena chose to remind the Sharapova about their head-to-head record in a quirky manner.

Serena roasted her long-time rival by singing her own version of Jamie Foxx’s song “Can I Be Your Tennis Ball?”

Serena Williams sings a song dedicated to Maria Sharapova ‘She Could Be My Tennis Ball’ “I dedicate this one to a very special person my life. This one goes out to… Maria Sharapova” pic.twitter.com/IqSaqmxy4J — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 12, 2024

Several fans believe that this was her response to Sharapova’s “Serena, where are you?” comment during the Met Gala 2023 event.

Drake

While the rumors about the two dating were never confirmed, Serena Williams and Drake used to be good friends. The former World No.1 player didn’t show any mercy to the Canadian artist by taking shots at the rap beef that he was recently part of.

Earlier in the year, Drake and Kendrick Lamar locked horns. Both sides released diss tracks to mock the other. Ultimately, according to the general consensus, Lamar won this battle.

Serena took shots at Drake by doing her iconic crip walk dance on Kendrik’s Not Like Us. She also implied that the Californian rapper was successful in getting Drake’s hometown to even despise him.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a (Toronto) Raptors game, they’re gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken,” Serena joked.

Serena Williams crip walking to “Not Like Us” at the ESPY Awards “And if I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you, the next time Drake… pic.twitter.com/EY9e3RfVUB — The Beat Boulevard (@thebeatblvd) July 12, 2024

LeBron James

Serena didn’t even spare LeBron, one of her extremely close friends from the sporting fraternity.

The 42-year-old commenced by congratulating Bronny James for being drafted into the NBA. However, she used a hilarious manner to wish LeBron’s eldest son a successful and lengthy professional career.

“A big moment in sports this year was LeBron James’ son, Bronny… He got drafted to the Lakers where he will play with his dad. And I truly hope Bronny has a long career… So long that he will see his hairline recede, then, miraculously un-recede, like (his) dad,” Serena was quoted as saying about LeBron.

Serena Williams roasting LeBron James’ hairline at the ESPYS “I truly hope Bronny has a long career. So long that he will see his hairline recede. Then miraculously un-recede… like dad” pic.twitter.com/qeMG4E8J70 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 12, 2024

Surely, LBJ would not take such comments offensively. The Lakers superstar is a good sport and knows about Serena’s sense of humor better than many other people.

Travis Kelce

Serena Williams didn’t miss out on the opportunity to roast Travis Kelce as well. Kelce has become popular over the past year for being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

The tennis legend teased the love birds and somehow connected their spending spree to NBA superstar Jaylen Brown (who had the largest contract in league history in 2023).

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won a Super Bowl. “Travis and Taylor reportedly spent $100,000 a day on their romance. That’s a lot of money. That’s what I’ve been told Jaylen Brown spends on his beard. It’s very shiny. I like it though,” Serena said.

Harrison Butker

After Venus Williams’ ‘Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like any other sports because they’re sports’ line, Serena made sure to chime in and call out Butker for his regressive comments on women.

“Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you,” Serena concluded.