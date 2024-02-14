5 Interesting Facts About The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev Rivalry Ahead of Rotterdam Open Rematch

The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev clash could prove to be the most thrilling encounter in the second round of the Rotterdam Open 2024. Of all the Round of 16 match-ups, this has the maximum potential to throw up an upset result. The match will take place at 3 AM ET on Wednesday, February 14 and fans in the United States can match its live streaming on TennisTV.

Rublev and Auger-Aliassime have similar playing styles, which makes for cracking matches. As they gear up to face off in the ATP 500 event on Wednesday, February 14, here are five interesting facts about their budding rivalry.

1. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head: Latter leads 3-1

The duo have squared off four times before, with Rublev winning thrice. He won their first two ties, in the 2018 Croatia Open and the 2020 Adelaide International.

Auger-Aliassime’s only win, interestingly, came in Rotterdam, in the 2022 semi-final. Rublev bagged his third W in the final of the 2022 Marseille Open.

2. Rublev has a personal nickname for Auger-Aliassime

During the 2022 ATP Finals, Andrey Rublev gave Felix Auger-Aliassime a new nickname which stuck. During the media day activities, the Russian called him ‘Oxford’, a nod to the Canadian being seemingly well-educated. Casper Ruud had revealed this nickname, saying it suited FAA (Tennis.com).

While Auger-Aliassime may not have actually attended Oxford University, he is fluently bilingual and also plays the piano.

3. Both are previous Rotterdam Open champions

One trophy common to both players in the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev rivalry is co-incidentally, the Rotterdam Open. The former reached the final of the 2020 edition, losing to Gael Monfils. Two years later, he got his hands on the title, winning the 2022 ABN Amro Open.

Rublev, meanwhile, lifted the trophy in 2023, beating Marton Fucsovics in the final. Both will want to bag their second ATP 500 title in Rotterdam this year.

4. Rublev and Auger-Aliassime are both Rafael Nadal fans

A big question no player can seemingly escape is who is their favourite from the Big 3 of tennis. Making his choice in 2020, Rublev picked Nadal. He said that not only is the Spaniard the best tennis player, but the best athlete in history of any sport. He reasoned saying that even Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have low patches, but Nadal always finds a way to win (Tennis Now).

Auger-Aliassime, who is coached by Nadal’s uncle Toni, called the 22-time Grand Slam champion a ‘great champion’ in 2022. He has frequently trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy and maintains a close relationship with the eponymous legend.

5. Neither player in the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev rivalry has breached the top 5

Rublev is currently the higher ranked of the two, placing World No.5 compared to Auger-Aliassime’s World No.28. This is also the Russian’s career-best rank that he had previously achieved in September 2021 as well. Despite multiple stays at the fifth spot, he has not yet been able to cross the barrier and go above.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, peaked at World No.6 in late 2022 after a four-title season. He has been in a downward spiral since, but still holds promise to rise up. With age on his side, he could get back to his career-best rank with a good season.