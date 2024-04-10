“Playing Like a Clown Right Now!”: Angry Andrey Rublev Not Spared by Fans After Sinking to New Career Low With Whopping 955 Points Drop in Rankings

The Monte Carlo Masters 2024 on Wednesday witnessed its first major upset of the tournament. Defending champion Andrey Rublev, who received a first-round bye, was expected to sail past Alexei Popyrin in their second-round tie on Court Rainier III. However, the young Aussie stunned the World No.6 and clinched a spot in the third round of the ATP 1000 tournament. With the loss, Rublev also saw 955 points of his cut from the ATP men’s singles rankings.

This is because Andrey Rublev failed to defend the 1000 points he got from winning the Monte Carlo Masters 2023 title. Having a mere 16-16 record on clay, Alexei Popyrin was the underdog entering the tie at Monaco. However, Popyrin brought his A Game to the fore.

After losing 4-6 in the first set, Andrey Rublev was visibly rattled and was screaming in frustration at his team box as we’ve seen him do in the past.

Despite getting an early break in the 2nd set, the Russian failed to capitalize on the momentum. Eventually, the 6ft 5” 24-year-old fought back to win the second set 6-4 as well.

Having suffered a 0-2 upset in the first match of his clay season and being unable to defend his title, tennis fans on social media were merciless as they trolled Rublev.

Rublev has now lost his third straight match as well on the ATP Tour – Firstly, it was against Jiri Lehecka in Round 3 at the Indian Wells Masters 2024, then it was Tomas Machac in Round 2 of the Miami Open 2024 who knocked him out, and now it is Alexei Popyrin in Round 2 of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 who did not spare the Russian.

The consecutive losses at the ATP 1000 tournaments have been embarrassing for the World No.6, to say the least. With the French Open 2024 being more than a month away, hopefully, Rublev will turn back to his winning ways and find his lost form.

Alexei Popyrin put on a great show to upset Andrey Rublev. Advancing in the tournament, things won’t be any easier for the Australian though. He will now face his compatriot and the in-form, Alex de Minaur in the third round of the tournament.