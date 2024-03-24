5 Men’s Singles US Open Champions Who Have Never Won the Miami Open Apart from Rafael Nadal

Miami Open is one of the most famous tournaments on the tennis calendar. All the tennis stars, fresh from their Indian Wells exploits, aim for the infamous ‘Sunshine Double’ in Miami. Over the years, many tennis stars have tried their hand at winning the Miami Open, but failed to do so. Remarkably, Rafael Nadal, one of the most successful players ever, has never won the Miami Open and missed out on another chance to challenge for the title in 2024 due to fitness issues.

While many players have enjoyed US Open success, however, they have failed to replicate their Grand Slam winning form in Miami. Here is a list of former US Open champions apart from Rafael Nadal, who have failed to win the title at the Miami Open :

Stan Wawrinka (US Open 2016 winner)

Stan Wawrinka stunned Novak Djokovic to win the US Open title in 2016. The Swiss star defeated the Serbian 6–7(1–7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3 to clinch his first ever title in New York City.

However, Wawrinka could not ever have that kind of success at the Miami Open. The 3-time Grand Slam champion only made it once to the finals of the Miami Open 2017, but lost to compatriot and legend, Roger Federer.

Juan Martin del Potro (US Open 2009 winner)

Juan Martin del Potro defeated Roger Federer in a thrilling 5-setter to win his first-ever US Open title in 2009. The Argentine came back from two sets to one down and won the final 3–6, 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 6–2. However, Del Potro ended his career without winning the Miami Open and even failed to reach a final in Miami.

Del Potro’s best performances in Miami were the semifinals of the 2009 edition co-incidentally (he lost to Andy Murray) and the 2018 edition (losing to John Isner eventually).

Marin Cilic (US Open 2014 winner)

Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori in the US Open 2014 final to win the title in front of a packed crowd. The Croatian won the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to clinch his first ever US Open title. However, the tall Croatian failed to replicate his US Open success into a Miami Open one.

Marin Cilic had his best outing in the Miami Open in 2013 but lost in the quarterfinals to Andy Murray.

Dominic Thiem (US Open 2020 winner)

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev played out one of the greatest US Open finals of all time in 2020. The Austrian star was two sets to love down against Zverev, and staring at defeat, when he pulled off a remarkable comeback. Thiem went on to win the match 2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6 to win his maiden US Open title.

Despite his impressive form, Thiem has so far failed to make an impact at the Miami Open. Interestingly, it is Andy Murray once again who defeated Dominic Thiem in his best showing at the Miami Open, which was in 2015.

Lleyton Hewitt (US Open 2001 winner)

Lleyton Hewitt stunned America’s favorite Pete Sampras to win the US Open title in 2001. The Aussie star completely dominated Sampras and defeated him 7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–1 to win the title in New York.

However, despite his impressive CV, Hewitt could not win the Miami Open title throughout his career. Lleyton Hewitt did make it to 3 back-to-back semifinals in his prime from 2000-2002. However, he faltered, losing to Pete Sampras, Jan Michael-Gambill and Roger Federer respectively.