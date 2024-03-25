5 Unreal Lob Shots Carlos Alcaraz Has Ever Played Whose Victims Include Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

A ‘Lob’ shot in tennis is when a player hits the ball high and deep inside a tennis court of the opponent. The opponent is usually in a ‘volley’ position, and the ‘Lob’ allows the player to gain advantage with time to regain his position and bring the game back to balance. It is often a defensive mechanism where the player avoids conceding a point. Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is a master at ‘Lob’ shots, and here are a few instances when he successfully played them.

Advertisement

During Wimbledon 2023, when Carlos Alcaraz secured a famous win against Novak Djokovic

This was the 2023 Wimbledon final, and the game was still in the first set. The scoreboard was 2-2 (5-4) with Alcaraz in advantage. Djokovic had scored 15-0, and Alcaraz served.

The shot was going back and forth when Alcaraz just invited Djokovic to the nets with a lazy shot. As Djokovic managed to reach and hit it back, Alcaraz played his famous ‘Lob’ shot, which Djokovic couldn’t reach on time; he gave up. Alcaraz won that match 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Advertisement

At the Miami Open 2024, Baena faced the heat against Alcaraz

Throughout this Round of 64 match at the Miami Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz hit at least 3 ‘Lob’ shots to Roberto Carballes Baena. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated the 31-year-old fellow Spanish player 6-2, 6-1 on Baena’s birthday. However, interestingly enough, Baena reached in time for each of Alcaraz’s ‘Lob’ shots.

But Alcaraz was always in advantage of that point. On each of those occasions, Alcaraz earned the point. He will now play Frenchman Gael Monfils in the Round of 32.

Carlos Alcaraz played a stunning ‘Lob’ against Alex de Minaur in Barcelona Open 2022

At the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open 2022, Alex de Minaur found Carlos Alcaraz as his opponent. The Australian played well to win the first set 7-6 (7-4) but lost the next two 6-7 (4-7), 4-6 to Alcaraz. The match was nearing its end, when the score was 4-4 in the final set. It could’ve been anyone’s match from there.

Right then, as de Minaur served, after the match point went on for a rally, Alcaraz presented his famous ‘Lob’ to de Minaur. It was too hard for de Minaur to run back and receive it, especially on clay. Alcaraz won that match and won the final 6-3, 6-2 against Pablo Carreno Busta in the final.

Alcaraz showed his ‘Lob’ shot prowess in the match against Gojowczyk at the US Open 2021

At the US Open 2021, a very young Carlos Alcaraz beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany by 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. As the second set was over and the third was just beginning, Alcaraz had the ‘Advantage’. After a decently long enough rally, Alcaraz just picks up a shot and sends it way over Gojowczyk’s head.

Advertisement

The German player had no chance of getting anywhere near that ‘Lob’ shot. Alcaraz won that point, won that match, and won the Round of 16 clash. In the quarter-final, he had lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

At the Indian Wells 2024, Carlos Alcaraz played a spectacular ‘Lob’ shot against Daniil Medvedev

The final of the Indian Wells 2024 was indeed a memorable affair. Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in the final and lifted the trophy for the second consecutive time. Right in the first set, when the points were tied at 4-4 with Medvedev in advantage, Alcaraz stole the point from him.

This was a unique case, wherein Medvedev had almost pulled one up on Alcaraz, as he played a ‘Lob’ shot that went over Alcaraz’s head. However, swift and agile as the 20-year-old Spaniard is, he went back, reached the tennis ball in time, and hit it back.

After one more shot, this time Alcaraz played the ‘Lob’ shot and Medvedev had no chance of reaching there in time. Alcaraz won the match and the title.