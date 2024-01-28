Daniil Medvedev’s Coach Gilles Cervara Net Worth: All You Need to Know About the Veteran Tennis Figure

Daniil Medvedev is one of the biggest characters in tennis. The Russian has impressed with his consistent performances throughout his career and has already won a Grand Slam title. However, during his Australian Open run in 2024, all eyes were on his coach Gilles Cervara in the box. The Frenchman was at his animated best throughout the tournament, as Medvedev was involved in 5-set thrillers.

Gilles Cervara has been a professional coach since 2007. The 42-year-old has been coaching Medvedev since 2017 and the pair have enjoyed great success together. The Frenchman has been a very successful coach so far in his career and earned a handsome amount of money for his work. According to multiple media reports, Gilles Cervara has a net worth of $10 million.

Cervara and Medvedev have been working together since 2017 and the partnership has blossomed over time. The duo have won the US Open in 2021 and and have also won six Masters titles along the way. The Russian star even won his first ever ATP Finals final under the guidance of Gilles Cervara. Now, after seven years together, the duo are still going strong and aiming for more success in the coming season.

Gilles Cervara feels Daniil Medvedev is yet to reach his full potential

According to the coach of Daniil Medvedev, the Russian is still to reach his full potential. Cervara feels that the Russian can still improve in his performances to try and win more Grand Slams. The Frenchman feels that Medvedev is strong mentally and dismissed comments that the Russian is mentally weak. However, the 42-year-old admitted that Medvedev could do better and improve further.

“We are obviously getting closer but in my eyes there is still a good margin for progress. All the thinking consists of making this potential achievable to go even further and win other Grand Slams. If we talk about his tennis progression, we cannot distinguish it, in my point of view, from “mental” progression.”

Now, after his Australian Open 2024 defeat, the Russian has won just one of the five Grand Slam finals he has participated in. Although, there is a scope for improvement, Medvedev will have to find his winning touch quickly as the younger generation are coming up with the goods.