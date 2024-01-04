“Is He Going to Play Every Point Like That?!”: Rafael Nadal 2019 Nike Commercial Resurfaces Online, Fans Laud John McEnroe Commentary

Oct 11, 2020; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

As Rafael Nadal continues to grab headlines with his return, an old Nike advertisement featuring him resurfaced. Fans on social media shared their thoughts on the clip, with some saying one ad of the brand featuring Roger Federer and Tiger Woods was better. Most users, however, lavished praise upon this.

Nike sponsors many top athletes and shoots ads dedicated to them and their achievements. The American sportswear giant paid tribute to Nadal in June 2019 after he lifted his 12th French Open title. The video featured a montage of the Spaniard executing some stunning shots against elite opponents over the years. A popular fan account on X (formerly Twitter), with over 34,000 followers, posted this video, calling it one of the best sporting ads of all time.

Fans gushed upon seeing the ad, hailing Nike for making it so well and talking about Nadal’s greatness.

Legendary seven-time Grand Slam winner can be heard exclaiming “Is he going to play every point like that?” in the ad. The commentary voiceover bit came from a certain match where the American referred to a specific point Nadal played. However, fans caught that snippet and remarked that the 22-time Grand Slam champion played throughout his career with the same intensity.

However, a few fans claimed that the ad pales in comparison to other athletes and brands. One also cited the example of the 2007 ad with Woods and Federer being better.

The classic Federer-Woods 2007 Nike commercial before Rafael Nadal 2019

Years before this commercial was dedicated to Rafael Nadal, Nike released an ad tribute to Roger Federer, also featuring Tiger Woods. Prior to the 2007 French Open, the apparel company created a video to celebrate the Swiss icon winning 10 Grand Slam titles. He had won the 2007 Australian Open to achieve that milestone.

The ad, dated May 2007, featured a collection of Federer’s clips, right since he was a toddler to him winning his most recent trophies. It showed him as a kid starting off his tennis journey, choosing the sport over soccer. The video chronicled his major successes, including becoming the first player to win three Grand Slam tournaments at least thrice each.

As the ad ends, the voiceover narrates that Federer has won 10 Majors, and counting. However, in a surprise twist, Woods pops up at the end and says he has 12 Majors on the PGA Tour, urging Federer to catch up with him. This unexpected crossover between the two Nike athletes led many to label this as the greatest sporting commercial.

Federer went on to not only catch up with Woods, but also surpass him. He retired with 20 Grand Slams to his name, whereas the American golfer currently holds 15 Majors.