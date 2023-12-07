6 Big Tennis Names Who Believe Rafael Nadal Will Make a Successful Comeback in 2024

Rafael Nadal has announced his comeback on the ATP Tour for the 2024 season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion posted a video on his Instagram announcing that he will participate in the Brisbane International tournament before playing at the Australian Open. All eyes of are on a much anticipated return to the court of the 37-year-old.

Rafael Nadal has made a habit of making strong comebacks on court. The Spaniard suffered from career-threatening injuries in 2016 and 2021 but came back from them to have big years in 2017 and 2022. Although he is not getting any younger and fitter by the day, Nadal would want to enjoy the twilight of his career by staying injury free and performing to his best level again.

In a viral video on Instagram, Rafael Nadal was seen dominating a point against a 17-year-old upcoming player, which has increased the hopes of his fans since he looked in top shape against a player more than half his age. But Nadal could face tough competition from the evergreen Novak Djokovic and the young generation of players. Yet, there are few past and active players as well as coaches who believe Rafael Nadal will make a strong comeback again and contend for titles.

Toni Nadal backs nephew Rafael Nadal to make a comeback in 2024

Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle and former coach, has expressed his delight at the news of his comeback. Toni has publicly claimed recently that it is a huge possibility that Nadal will dominate on clay again as he is targeting titles on the surface as he eases into his comeback. While sounding optimistic about how Rafa’s fitness and training has gone so far in 2023, he also warned his nephew to be ready for the toughest season of his career.

David Ferrer believes Rafael Nadal will come back stronger

David Ferrer and Rafael Nadal have shared a long friendship. The Spanish duo have participated in many tournaments together and even represented Spain at the Davis Cup as a team. Although they were competitors too in the men’s singles category, Ferrer and Nadal were also close to each other. Ferrer has now expressed his delight at Nadal’s comeback and stated that the Spaniard will look to win titles again. Ferrer believes Nadal is not just on his farewell tour in 2024 and he will like to dominate like the old times.

Taylor Fritz admits it will be crazy to face Nadal

Amongst the new generation of players, the top-ranked American men’s singles player at the moment, Taylor Fritz recently shed light on Nadal’s comeback. The American admitted in a press conference that it would be ‘pretty crazy’ to face Nadal in the opening rounds, as the Spaniard is ranked 663rd in the world at present. Fritz believes Nadal will be a bit rusty, however, he also added that the Spaniard is one of the best ever and playing him would never be easy. The youngster also added that he expected Nadal to never give up and rather play tennis competitively again.

Feliciano Lopez also believes Nadal can win the French Open

Feliciano Lopez has admitted that he believes that Rafael Nadal can win the French Open again. The Spaniard has won the Roland Garros 14 times and has dominated the tournament throughout his career. However, with Novak Djokovic and the younger generation around, it will be tough for the Spaniard to dominate again. According to Feliciano Lopez, Nadal can win not only the French Open but also the Olympics held at the same venue and conditions next year.

Goran Ivanisevic happy to see the Spaniard return

Rafael Nadal’s return is “the best news in tennis,” according to Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic. Ivanisevic also suggested that Nadal could be a formidable force in 2024. Novak Djokovic’s coach further admitted that no player would want to encounter Rafael Nadal in the opening round of competitions and that the 2024 season will be “extremely competitive and fascinating.”

Juan Carlos Ferrero thinks Nadal will be back to his best

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach and another fellow Spaniard, Juan Carlos Ferrero has expressed his happiness at Rafael Nadal’s comeback. Former Spanish star has further added that he believes Nadal will be competitive again as he has incredible competitive spirit. Ferrero further stated that nobody should be surprised if Nadal goes beyond his and everyone’s expectations in 2024.