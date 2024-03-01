Novak Djokovic Raises Eyebrows by Still Following ‘Good Friend’ Nick Kyrgios’ Ex-Girlfriend Who Insulted Him Publicly

Tennis players Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios were once a couple. The duo have been spotted together watching an NBA game and also on other public occasions. However, Kalinskaya made it clear in 2020 that they not only have broken up, but they are also not friends. Interestingly, Novak Djokovic is still following Anna Kalinskaya on Instagram, and he is a good friend of Nick Kyrgios.

Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios dated nearly for one year before both of them went their separate ways. As a very private person, Kalinskaya never really spoke much about it and neither did Kyrgios. Now, Kyrgios is dating social media influencer Costeen Hatzi and as per some reports, Kalinskaya’s boyfriend is a German tennis player called Sami Reinwein. This is despite the fact that Anna Kalinskaya is said to be still living in Moscow, Russia.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic is a good friend of Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios even invited Djokovic to be a part of his ‘Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios’ podcast. Therefore, when it’s discovered that Djokovic follows Kalinskaya, Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend, it raises doubt as to whether it’s an awkward situation or not. But it’s all speculation for now.

Anna Kalinskaya’s famous followers besides Novak Djokovic

Besides Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, Ons Jabeur, Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard, Daria Kasatkina, Fabian Marozsan, Elena Radionova, Cameron Norrie and Anastasia Palyuchenkova are some of the other tennis players who follow Anna Kalinskaya on Instagram. Kalinskaya ranks 24th in the WTA rankings in the women’s singles and that is on the back of her good performance in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, where she became a finalist.

The estimated Anna Kalinskaya net worth is $2 million – $3 million. The Russian is most likely to be playing in the Indian Wells and Miami Masters after her Dubai Tennis Championships final appearance. At the Australian Open this year, Kalinskaya did well to reach the quarter-final after beating Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2.