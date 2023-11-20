How the Carlos Alcaraz Campaign to Regain No. 1 Ranking Derailed with a Masterclass From Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic locked down the Year-End No.1 rank after winning his first round-robin match in the 2023 ATP Finals. This ended a long tussle between him and Carlos Alcaraz for the prestigious spot. The Spaniard had a difficult chase in front of him after Djokovic’s incredible run following their Wimbledon final. Carlos Alcaraz was vocal about wanting to grab the Year-End No.1 from his rival, but the Serb put up a tennis masterclass and maintained a stronghold.

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the No.1 rank after beating Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final. The latter, however, performed like a man possessed after the defeat. He won every single match he played after the final in London. Djokovic secured the US Open and two ATP 1000 titles, taking back the World No.1 position in early September. Alcaraz, meanwhile, faltered and put up inconsistent showings. He finished runner-up in the Cincinnati Masters, but a semi-final elimination at the US Open meant he conceded the top spot to Djokovic.

After that, Djokovic did not let anything slide and held on to the World No.1 rank. Alcaraz frequently talked about wrestling the numero uno position and his desire to retain the Year-End No.1. The two-time Grand Slam winner endured a rough maiden Asian swing. After his shock defeat to Grigor Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters Round of 16, he accepted he had made his mission tougher by not winning. He, though, sounded hopeful, saying he would make up for it by trying his best to win the upcoming tournaments. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as he crashed out in the first round of the Paris Masters which Djokovic eventually won.

After his loss in Paris, Alcaraz admitted to giving up on his goal of overtaking Djokovic in the race. He revealed he had played with this target in every tournament after the US Open. The Asian campaign was his best opportunity as the 24-time Majors winner had withdrawn. However, Alcaraz failed to capitalize on it. His failure to grab chances, coupled with Djokovic’s imposing form, resulted in the Serb taking the Year-End No.1 without breaking much of a sweat.

How Novak Djokovic outsmarted and outran Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic had an amazing Slam season in 2023, winning three out of the four on offer. He made it to the final in Wimbledon where Alcaraz handed him a loss. Not only did the 36-year-old legend miss out on a chance to make history, but also conceded the World No.1 spot to his young rival. However, the defeat seemed to awaken something inside him.

Djokovic carefully chose his tournaments. After Wimbledon, he featured only in the big tournaments. He played two ATP 1000s, the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters, and the US Open. He chose to skip the entire Asian swing. Through his regular breaks, he kept himself fit, reserving his best for the top tournaments.

After Wimbledon, he breezed through the field in Cincinnati, not dropping a set until the final. After one of the greatest matches in recent tennis history, he beat Alcaraz to lift the title. Similarly, he blazed through the US Open without much difficulty. He won all games but one in straight sets to lift a record 24th Grand Slam and reclaim the World No.1 rank. The Serb opened up a huge lead atop the table and chose to rest as his competitors toiled in China and Japan.

Djokovic was back to his best at the Paris Masters. He lifted the title as Alcaraz crashed out in the first round, virtually guaranteeing him the Year-End No.1 spot. He confirmed it after defeating Holger Rune in his first round-robin match of the 2023 ATP Finals. While Alcaraz’s challenge frittered out, no credit can be taken away from the invincible form Djokovic displayed, having won 19 matches in a row since the Wimbledon final loss. Djokovic eventually went on to win the ATP Finals 2023 title despite losing his group match to Jannik Sinner, rebounding remarkably to beat Alcaraz in the semifinals and Sinner himself in the finals.