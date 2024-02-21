Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships Clash

Fans at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships will enjoy a potentially thrilling Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina Round of 16 match-up. The SportsRush predicts Swiatek to win in straight sets and move one step closer to the trophy.

Top seed Swiatek comprehensively beat Sloane Stephens in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. 15th seed Svitolina, meanwhile, battled past compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the opener. She had an easier outing against Tatjana Maria in the second round.

The Ukrainian is making a return after an injury abruptly ended her 2024 Australian Open campaign. She has looked in good touch but Swiatek is in white-hot form, blazing through opponents undisturbed. Fresh off winning the 2024 Qatar Open without dropping a set, expect the Polish star to continue her domination.

The winner will face either Anastasia Potapova or 2024 Australian Open runner-up Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals.

What are the Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina odds?

World No.1 Swiatek is a heavy favorite with odds of 1.10 compared to Svitolina’s 6.75 (via BetMGM at the time of writing).

Where and when to watch Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina live?

The tie is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, not before 7:00 pm local time (10:00 am ET). Live streaming will be available on WTA TV. Fans in the USA can also watch on Tennis Channel.

What is Elina Svitolina’s ranking?

Svitolina is currently World No.20, a remarkable position considering she returned from her maternity leave less than a year ago. She peaked at World No.3 in 2017.

What is the Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head?

The duo have faced off twice before and their head-to-head is tied 1-1. An unseeded Svitolina collected a shock win over Swiatek in the quarter-final of the 2023 Wimbledon, their last meeting.

The four-time Grand Slam champion won their first match in the quarter-final of the 2021 Italian Open.