7 Players Novak Djokovic Has Never Defeated in His Career So Far Ft. Dan Evans

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time. The Serbian excels in all conditions and has defeated his biggest rivals on multiple occasions till date. Djokovic enjoys a better head-to-head record against majority of tennis players on the ATP Tour including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Advertisement

However, there are a few players that the Serbian has never defeated in his career and he may never will. Novak Djokovic will look for an opportunity to play some of them and set the record straight. But for now, here are those players who have the rare honour of not losing to Djokovic so far.

Marat Safin beat Novak Djokovic in both their matches

Marat Safin faced Novak Djokovic twice in his career and defeated the Serbian on both the occasions. Interestingly, the big-serving Russian inflicted a bagel and a breadstick in the same match to Novak Djokovic, back in the Australian Open 2005. Safin won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 in their Round of 128 match, which kickstarted Safin’s campaign that resulted eventually in a Grand Slam win for the Russian.

Advertisement

In 2008, Novak Djokovic collided with Marat Safin again, although at the Wimbledon Championships in the Round of 64. However, Safin proved too strong for Djokovic the second time as well, winning 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. This was a big win for Safin considering that by then, he was considered to have gone way past his prime. On the other hand, at the start of 2008, Djokovic stunned the tennis world by winning the Australian Open title, which was the first Grand Slam of his career.

Jiri Vesely is a name Novak Djokovic won’t forget

Novak Djokovic has lost on both the occasions he has faced Jiri Vesely so far. The Czech player won their first-ever meeting at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2016. Vesely lost the second set but recovered well to win the match in three sets.

Then, the duo faced each other again at the Dubai Duty Free Championships in 2022, where Vesely produced an upset of sorts to win in straight sets. Although Djokovic is yet to defeat the Czech, there is a chance the two might collide again in 2024.

Novak Djokovic denied second Monte Carlo surge by Dan Evans

Although Novak Djokovic resides in Monte Carlo, he hasn’t won the Masters 1000 title there on more occasions than he believes he should have, perhaps. Djokovic was bundled out in straight sets by Great Britain’s Dan Evans there in 2021. The feisty Brit won 6-4, 7-5 in an action-packed match. There was some tension between the players in the tunnel as the Serbian kept the Brit waiting. Evans has won the only match between the duo so far.

When Taro Daniel of Japan gave Djokovic an Indian Wells nightmare

Taro Daniel sent shockwaves across the tennis world when he defeated Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018. The match was level at one set each before Daniel took his game to another level to secure a famous win. The Japanese player completely dominated the Serbian in the third set, winning the match 7-6, 4-6, 6-1. Taro Daniel is still on the ATP Tour, making another clash with Novak Djokovic a huge possibility.

Advertisement

Little-known Antony Dupuis beat Djokovic in 2005

In their only encounter in Valencia in 2005, the Frenchman, Antony Dupuis won in straight sets to register his maiden victory over Djokovic. In 2007, Dupuis retired from professional tennis, denying Djokovic a chance to get back at him.

Dennis Van Scheppingen of The Netherlands had his top moment

Van Scheppingen defeated a young Djokovic in a tournament at Bangkok in 2004, when the Serbian was just starting out as a professional player on the ATP Tour. The Dutch player registered a 4-6 7-5 6-4 win to knock the now World No.1 out of the tournament. This was their only meeting throughout their careers.

Italy’s Filippo Volandri never faced Djokovic more than once too

Volandri is another player to get a win against Djokovic, early on in his career. The Italian defeated the Serbian in straight sets at a tournament in Umag in 2004. Volandri won 7-6, 6-1 and that will be their only meeting on the ATP Tour ever.