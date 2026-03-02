Luka Doncic in Disbelief Over Novak Djokovic Watching Him Play, Declares Him the “GOAT”

It’s always a feel good moment for sports lovers when a legendary athlete from one sport pays their respect and showcases their admiration for a GOAT from another discipline, and the latest to cross this wall was Luka Doncic, who spoke about being inspired by Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest players of all time.

The Serbian, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, was in attendance for the Lakers’ clash against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and Doncic, post game, shed light on what he means to him. For fans of Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, what he said may come off as disappointing, however.

Doncic hailed Djokovic as the GOAT. The stats do prove that, although Nadal and Federer admirers — who make up the big three together with the Serb — would disagree, citing a plethora of reasons. For Doncic, however, the answer is clear.

“I mean definitely with Novak, for me he’s the GOAT,” the Lakers star said in the post-game conference. “Just for him being here watching me.. I mean just unbelievable.”

Thankfully for Djokovic, who would most likely be supporting Doncic and the Lakers, the purple and gold outfit put up a show. Doncic effortlessly put up 28 points in 29 minutes, with LeBron James adding a further 24 to the scoreboard.

Doncic further revealed that he caught up with Djokovic after the game, and that the two had plans of meeting up. It’s an opportunity no fanboy would ever miss, considering how rare it is for someone like him to come Stateside and make time out to catch a live basketball game.

Djokovic is currently chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, which would be unprecedented in his sport. He had a chance to win it in Melbourne a couple of months ago, but Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz had the last laugh in a four-set battle that went 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Perhaps a Doncic appearance at Djokovic’s French Open matches in the summer would help him win?