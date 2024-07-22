Boris Becker Slammed for Agreeing Roger Federer Is Better Than Ex-Pupil Novak Djokovic

Boris Becker recently faced backlash for endorsing ESPN’s ranking of the top athletes of the 21st century, where Roger Federer was placed above Novak Djokovic. Becker, known for his straightforward opinions, agreed with the assessment, which sparked a heated debate in the tennis community.

Interestingly, the youngest men’s singles Wimbledon champion in the Open Era has coached Djokovic in the past and maintains good relations with him till date. So one would think that Becker would have a better idea than many others about the Serb in terms of how he is a person and his playing tricks-cum-abilities.

But Becker surprised many by endorsing ESPN’s opinion that Federer is greater than Djokovic. While Federer was ranked 6th in that ESPN list, Djokovic was ranked 11th. Many enthusiasts, even those who aren’t superfans of the 24-time Grand Slam champion, wanted to give Becker a reality check.

What does it mean “word”?.. Does it mean you agree this list and rankings?.. I think it’s nonsense.. I’m your big fan but I’m sure you have an opinion on this than just word.. what is it? — Chandra (@chan_b13) July 21, 2024

Nah Boris.When it comes to ranking tennis players

It’s shameless (sends bad message to younger generation of tennis players across the as tennis is international sport .It’s casual xenophobia.

Yet you’re pandering to it



— ank (@anknorth) July 21, 2024

Siehst du auch Rodger über Novak? — Mes93 (@Mester93S) July 21, 2024

Novak not top 10 is an abomination. — iki the Opera Singer!#24,428 (@operskapevacica) July 21, 2024

Although Becker had a lot of respect for Federer even before he coached Djokovic, many believe that it is ‘PR and biasedness’ in the United States that sees the Swiss legend in the top 10 of that list. And that is why Becker’s assessment is hard to believe for many.

Could it be that Becker agreed to it due to perhaps a potential collaboration with ESPN in the near future for a commentary stint? One can never rule out any possibility.

However, what makes Becker’s agreement even more surprising is that almost a decade ago, he wrote about Federer’s stardom in his book ‘Wimbledon: My Life and Career at the All England Club’. The German feels that had Federer shown his true self in the sport, he might not have been as globally popular as he has been over the years.

It was a clear dig at the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The extract from the book went as the following:

“The reason Roger is one of the highest-paid athletes of all time is because he’s liked by everybody. But think about this – you can’t possibly be liked by everybody. He makes good money out of his image, but would he make less if we saw a bit more of his true feelings?”

While some may argue that Federer has transcended the sport to be in the same league as the likes of Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps and Lionel Messi, it remains debatable whether he remains greater than Djokovic. Djokovic has not retired yet and despite not getting younger, he is breaking many Federer records which his legion of passionate supporters across the world, are proud of.