8 Ultimate Tributes Roger Federer Has Received From His Biggest Rivals

Roger Federer turned 42 on Tuesday and fans took to social media to wish him on his birthday. The Swiss maestro continues to hog the limelight even after retiring from the game in September 2022. Such is his impact that many fans, pundits and tennis players alike from today’s generation too consider him as the greatest tennis player of all-time.

Advertisement

It would be fair to call Federer a trailblazer since he was able to sustain a peak in the 2000s that no one in the game could prior to him. His rivals have testified to that with some statements that paid the ultimate tribute to the superstar. Seeing that Federer is a No.8 by birthdate, month as well as the overall date of birth incredibly, here are 8 such instances of the 8-time Wimbledon champion receiving the highest praise.

1. When Novak Djokovic claimed ‘Tennis misses Roger Federer for sure!’

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer go back a long way, playing exactly 50 matches against each other. After the 2023 Australian Open semi-final, Djokovic was asked by the interviewer whether he remembered the first Grand Slam semi-final he played in his career. The Serbian got it wrong but then quickly mentioned that the US Open 2007 semi-final he was thinking about, was against David Ferrer and he won. However, he lost to Roger Federer in the final.

Advertisement

Djokovic followed that up by asking the Melbourne crowd to give a huge applause to Federer and acknowledged their fierce rivalry before saying –

“Tennis misses him for sure. Obviously, for tennis, he has been one of the most important players ever to play the game. So, you know, big regards to him and his family.”

2. When Nadal said Federer was the most important player in his life

Roger Federer invited arguably his biggest on-court rival, Rafael Nadal to be his doubles partner in his final professional outing at the Laver Cup 2022. Nadal accepted the invite despite nursing an injury, making it an iconic moment in the history of the game.

Although the pair lost, Nadal was quoted as saying to CNN after the match –

Advertisement

“Someone I have admired, who I have rivaled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving. You know you’re not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him [when he retired]. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport.”

It is believed Nadal had once claimed in Spain that anyone who considers him a greater player than Federer, has no idea about tennis at all. Here is an interview featuring the Spaniard talking about Federer below –

3. When Murray hailed Federer as the King of Tennis

In the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray enthralled the Centre Court with his 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win in the Round of 128. Co-incidentally, Roger Federer was honored by the All England Club before the start of the match with a special film and a seat in the Royal Box with his good friend and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

In the post-match interview, Murray famously called Federer ‘Tennis Royalty’ in front of him and with Middleton standing next to him as both of them smiled at the comment. The former British No.1 also sought Federer’s approval for his performance and the Swiss maestro replied with a nod in the affirmative, much to the delight of the crowd.

In 2010 as well after the Australian Open final, Murray had claimed that he might cry like Federer for losing such an important match but he could never play like him.

4. When Berrettini claimed Federer ‘killed’ his chances in their first clash

Italian star Matteo Berrettini comes from the younger generation of players, but he had the privilege of playing against the great Roger Federer twice in his career. And despite being on a decline, Federer beat him on both the occasions. Recently, Berrettini opened up about the Swiss legend in an interview with Corriere Della Sera and admitted that Federer is his childhood idol –

“Federer, without a doubt. The first match against him I didn’t even understand where I was, I was so excited. And I was at Wimbledon. It killed me, but it was wonderful. “He’s not just a great tennis player, he’s a great person. He knows how to be simple, inclusive, he is of course, not artificially, open, friendly. When it passes you feel a special energy. He has the charisma of talent and kindness,” Matteo Berrettini said.

5. When Nick Kyrgios compared Roger Federer to Michael Jordan

Nick Kyrgios has always been a huge Roger Federer supporter. Towards the end of 2021, in two separate interactions, Kyrgios expressed his admiration for the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Firstly, he answered a fan question on Federer on his Instagram account –

“(Roger Federer is) The goat, I was very intimidated the first time I saw him and after that, he always continued to have the aura that no other player has. He is a great and friendly guy with a great sense of humour.”

Kyrgios followed that up with some more positive words on the No Boundaries Podcast soon after, ranking Federer above Nadal and Djokovic. That also may not be a surprise since out of the ‘Big Three’ historically, Kyrgios has struggled to beat Federer the most.

“Federer for me is just like the Michael Jordan of tennis. I think what he’s done for the sport in general with the fans and for the kids. I think kids mostly look up to Federer if they had to choose out of those three. I think as a whole, he’s done the most to move the sport. “I feel when he retires it’s going to be the biggest hit to tennis, sponsorship and everything. I think without Federer, there’s no Djokovic or Nadal. Those two guys were chasing him, they were the motivation. For me right now, Federer is the GOAT.”

6. When Andy Roddick admitted to being jealous of Roger Federer’s laidback style of playing

Andy Roddick was one of Roger Federer’s earliest competitors on the ATP Tour as the duo played against each other as many as 24 times. The former World No.1 from the United States could only beat Federer thrice in his career.

In an interview with Tennis World USA, Roddick was full of praise for Federer for being a better person and not just the ‘GOAT’ of tennis. He was quoted as saying –

“On tour, there were many people who were not as accomplished as Roger and [do] little things like you’re changing your racquet grips, and you leave it on the floor, or there’s a sweaty towel in the training room and you let someone pick it up. “Never for a day did he ever do anything like that. He walks into every locker room and knows the names of the attendants, ‘Hi, how are you? You have two children, right?’ Just the human element of what he brought to the table, even with his stature in the game, is something that I always admired from afar.” “I’ll tell anybody the part where I was the most jealous of Roger was how laid back he’d be before matches. I was a mess. I was nervous. I was tense. I was tough to be around, and moody and that takes a toll on you as well as the physical stuff. How [Federer is] able to kind of compartmentalize, ‘Okay, I’m relaxed up until I’m playing and then I’m focused.”

7. When Pete Sampras said Roger Federer reminded him of himself

Pete Sampras set the bar high in the 90s, ending his career in 2003 with a then world record 14 Grand Slams to his name, with 7 of them coming at Wimbledon. However, Sampras was beaten by Federer in a 5-set thriller at the Wimbledon 2001 edition in their Round of 16 clash. No player had dominated the American legend in that manner before, especially on grass.

The match is also considered by many pundits and fans as the ‘changing of guard’ in tennis as Federer announced his arrival in the big league. 2 years later, the Swiss star won his first Wimbledon title and eventually went past Sampras when it comes to winning the most Grand Slams as well as Wimbledon titles.

On Federer’s retirement, Sampras revealed to the ATP Tour that when he played him in that iconic match, it was as if he was his mirror version. In a fitting tribute, he actually feels that Federer does not get enough credit for the effort he puts in and his fitness levels since he made the game look so easy to the eye.

8. When Medvedev admitted Federer is the ideal player

World No.3 Daniil Medvedev lost all the three matches he played against Roger Federer. Probably intimidated by his aura, the Russian was honest enough to open up about how he felt about Federer, graciously calling him ‘the player he wishes to be’. Medvedev is in awe of how Federer separated his fun-loving personality off the court to the aggressive, focused player on it, with tremendous ease.