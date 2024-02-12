Aleksandar Vukic vs Constant Lestienne Prediction, Odds, Weather, Live Streaming Details of Delray Beach Open 2024 Round 1 Match

The much anticipated Delray Beach Open 2024 is set to start on Monday, February 12. Many young tennis players are expected to be a part of this tournament. The Aleksandar Vukic vs Constant Lestienne match in the first round is attracting a lot of interest from the fans. This will be the second meeting between the duo, with Lestienne winning the first one.

Aleksander Vukic has had a poor start to 2024. The Australian is yet to win a match after a tough start to the season. Vukic lost in the round one of the Brisbane International Tennis tournament to fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson. Later, Vukic lost to Thompson again in the first round of the Australian Open. Jordan Thompson eventually lost against Stefanos Tsitsipas as well.

Now, the 27-year-old Vukic, will look to make his mark in Delray Beach Open starting off with the Aleksandar Vukic vs Constant Lestienne clash. Meanwhile, Constant Lestienne has been going through a rough patch as well. The Frenchman lost in the first round against Davidovich Fokina at the Australian Open, and could only reach the second round at Montpellier. Lestienne is ranked number 104 in the world, compared to Vukic’s position of number 69.

While Lestienne has been in better form as compared to Vukic, the Australian will start as the favorite in the Aleksandar Vukic vs Constant Lestienne match. Vukic will fancy himself to get his first win of the season. The SportsRush favors Aleksander Lukic in the Aleksandar Vukic vs Constant Lestienne prediction to pull off a win in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Lukic is the favorite to win with his odds set at 1.62 vis-a-vis 2.20 for Lestienne.

The weather on Monday afternoon at Delray Beach in Florida is expected to be sunny with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius. Also, the match will be streamed live on Challenger TV, across the United States at 1 pm ET.