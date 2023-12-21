“The Baby Will Become the Next Wimbledon Winner”: Serena Williams’ Latest Donation Makes Fans Come up with Witty Reactions

Sep 5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States smiles on the court against Yarolslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan (not pictured) on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Williams won 6-2, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams is still making news after his retirement in 2022. Now, after retirement, the American is enjoying her family time and recently gave birth to another baby girl. In her latest post on Instagram, Serena Williams revealed that she donated extra breast milk on her recent trip to New York City.

The American mentioned that she is doing it for ‘amazing women’ who can’t produce breast milk. This gesture from Williams got a lot of praise from fans all over the world. The tennis community respected Williams’ good deed but also left some funny comments about the same.

Some of the top comments included hilarious observations like, ‘The baby that drinks that milk will be the next Wimbledon champion’. Some other funny comments said, ‘That is the GOAT’s milk’ while others said, ‘Some kids backhand just got stronger.’ The post received more hilarious comments as tennis fans joined in on the fun.

Although the comments were made in a fun way, this donation from Serena Williams was well received by the tennis community. Even after retirement, the American is still winning hearts of tennis fans all over the world.

Serena Williams has always prioritized charities

Serena Williams has always been the first to help the less privileged with their needs. The American has her own charity, The Serena Williams Foundation, which helps the people in need. Also, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Williams collaborated with BELLA+CANVAS on Masks for Kids campaign, so children in the United States could star their school year in safety.

Along with that, Williams is also an UNICEF ambassador, and participates in different UNICEF events. The American supports various charities like Build African Schools, Common Ground Foundation, Elton John AIDS Foundation. The American has also formed the Serena Williams Fund to help the homeless and poor people. Also, Williams supports various causes like education for children and civil rights. The American is one of the few athletes who is vocal against HIV-AIDS and abuse.