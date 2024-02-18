5 Best Taxi Apps For Dubai To Book a Ride During the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2024

The WTA leg of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships starts on Sunday morning ET at the Dubai Tennis Centre. The ATP event, meanwhile, will begin on February 26 at the same venue. With top stars headlining the tournaments, hordes of fans are expected to touch down in the city, already a popular tourist destination. Here are the 5 best taxi apps for Dubai for getting around the Emirati city:

1. Blacklane

A company that boasts a luxurious fleet with sophisticated chauffeurs, Blacklane’s most popular ticket is their airport pick-ups and drop-offs. Their USP is one hour of waiting at no extra charge, unlike their competitors who usually offer about five minutes. They also provide intercity rides, by-the-hour, and exclusive chauffeur services.

Bookings can be done from their official website or app. Prices vary on the type and timing of service purchased.

2. Dubai Taxi Corporation is the government-owned choice among the 5 best taxi apps for Dubai

Identifiable by their iconic red-roofed cars, this is a government-operated service. DTC cabs are the only ones which you can hail from the street without a booking. However, prior booking from their app is recommended.

An entire breakdown of fares, with all variations including night-time, faraway areas, direct hailing, etc. is available on their website. Tourists can also book a taxi by calling on 800 880 88.

3.XXRide

XXRide is one of the newest ride-sharing/taxi-hailing companies in the United Arab Emirates. Present in over 700 cities across the globe, it operates much like other popular apps in the same sphere like Uber or Lyft.

Various options like Select, Luxury, XXXL, Family and Electric are available when booking a cab, with varying prices. Bookings can be done only via their app, check out their website to know more.

4. Careem

The most well-known local option in the UAE, Careem is a ‘super-app’ that, along with food, groceries, and payments, also caters to taxi and ride-sharing services. Along with their taxis, they also have tie-ups with Hala Taxi, the most affordable cabs in Dubai, and with the aforementioned DTC. Cabs from these companies can also be booked through the Careem app, making it one of the 5 best taxi apps for Dubai.

Careem also offers bike and car rentals. All bookings can be done from their website or their application.

5. Uber is the most famous option among the 5 best taxi apps for Dubai

Not much to write about this multi-national corporation that everyone with a smartphone would know about. Present in over 70 countries, Uber also has an extensive network in Dubai. Bookings can be done up to 30 days in advance.

