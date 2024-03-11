Sabine Lisicki: Ranking, Prize Money, Net Worth and Famous Wimbledon 2013 Run

Sabine Lisicki, who has not played since December 2023, recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The German star’s claim to fame is her runner-up finish at the Wimbledon 2013, where she knocked out Serena Williams along the way.

Having peaked at World No.12 in May 2012, Lisicki is currently World No. 374. She has struggled with recurring injuries and form issues since 2016. In 2020, she suffered her most serious setback, tearing her anterior cruciate ligament. It took 18 months and multiple surgeries for Lisicki to get back in 2022.

As per LuxLux, Lisicki has an estimated net worth of $9 million USD. During her heydays, she had brands like Yonex, Peugeot, Nike, Schnitzer, and Thomas Sabo Jewellery among her sponsors. Many brands like Nike and Yonex have stood by her during her low phases and continue to sponsor her today. She is also a brand ambassador for Volkswagen.

Having lost her ranking after falling outside the top 600, she now competes mainly on the ITF Circuit. After her last tournament outing in December 2023, Lisicki’s prize money tally is $7,202,429 USD (WTA). She has won four WTA titles each in singles and doubles, her Miami Open 2014 victory with Martina Hingis being the biggest trophy in her cabinet.

Sabine Lisicki is most famous for her Wimbledon 2013 run, where she beat top players en route to the final. Seeded 23rd, she claimed her first big scalp in the third round, defeating 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur. She followed it up with the biggest upset of the tournament, beating defending champion and World No.1 Serena Williams in the fourth round. The German then beat Kaia Kanepi and #4 seed Agnieszka Radwanska to set up a summit clash against Marion Bartoli. The French star, however, condemned Lisicki to a runner-up finish.

Sabine Lisicki says she will be back after an unexpected pregnancy

Lisicki, who has over 180,000 followers on Instagram, took to the platform to announce a ‘surprise’ pregnancy with her fiance. The identity of her partner is not known yet. She remarked she would make another comeback after delivering the baby.

Many fellow tennis players like Shelby Rogers, Dinara Safina, Barbara Schett-Eagle, Dominika Cibulkova, and Timea Babos wished her for the good news. Skiier Lindsey Vonn also congratulated her.

Sabine Lisicki won her first title after nine years in October 2023 when she lifted the ITF Calgary trophy. The German once held the record for the fastest WTA serve, sending down a 131.0 mph (210.8 km/h) rocket at the 2014 Bank of the West Classic. She has given fans hope of witnessing her powerful serves again as she hinted at a comeback post-pregnancy.