“A Grand Slam Is Better”: Daniil Medvedev Shoots Down Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Bizarre Claim Ahead of ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were asked about their opinion on Stefanos Tsitsipas’ claims that the ATP Finals is bigger than the Grand Slams. The latter refrained from commenting but the former disagreed with the statement. He said a Grand Slam is more prestigious because the matches are five-setters. Additionally, one has to win more matches in Majors to win the title than in the ATP Finals.

Advertisement

Tsitsipas, the 2019 ATP Finals champion, recently said winning the year-end event is a bigger deal than a Grand Slam title. In an interview with a Russian tennis outlet, Rublev and Medvedev were asked which was more illustrious. The former jokingly said since he had won neither, he would be happy with winning any of the two. He deflected the question to Medvedev, saying the World No.3 had lifted both trophies and hence was more suited to answer it.

Daniil Medvedev opined that a Grand Slam is bigger, mainly because it consists of five-set fixtures throughout. He conceded that the competition at the ATP Finals is elite since only the top eight players in the world participate. However, the 2021 US Open winner said one can win the season-end title after winning only four matches, which makes it different.

Advertisement

A trophy run at a Majors requires a player to win seven matches. Medvedev stated while everyone can have separate choices, he believes a Grand Slam is better than the ATP Finals.

“I’d say a Slam is better. As for me, in my opinion, it’s harder because of five sets. Yes, you face only top 10 players at year-end championships, from the very first match, but still, you need to win five matches and not seven. This is also a big difference. You may even win four matches and still win the title. Anyway, everybody is entitled to their opinion but for me, it’s a Grand Slam.”

A year before lifting his first Grand Slam title, Medvedev triumphed in the 2020 ATP Finals. Rublev, meanwhile, made it to the semi-finals in the 2022 edition, his best finish. The World No.5 has also reached the quarter-finals in a Majors nine times, but never progressed to the semi-finals. Winning the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters is Rublev’s greatest achievement to date.

Andrey Rublev wins hearts with frank answer before turning it over to Daniil Medvedev

While Daniil Medvedev gave an honest response, Andrey Rublev won hearts with his wholesome answer. Asked which event he thinks is bigger, the ATP Finals or Grand Slams, he cheekily replied he would be fine with winning either since he has won nothing. He told the interviewer to ask Medvedev since he had won both titles. Between laughter, Rublev said he wished to win at least one of those trophies before answering this question.

Rublev’s straightforward and honest reply endeared him to fans on X (formerly Twitter. Many hoped for him to go all the way and have his wish fulfilled.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JRubens1601/status/1723268276006912268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Denijin24/status/1723124325429944342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There was an outpouring of love for Rublev. Fans gushed over his candid response, calling it ‘cute’. One user compared how relaxed the Russian is off the court but intense on it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/saralmevans/status/1723313053305798995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SethWenzel27/status/1723198068919767334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goesonrants/status/1723157005010116969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/summairrakesh/status/1723272549197340992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AZZOLA8/status/1723253738494742923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coincidentally, the two Russians will kick off their ATP Finals campaign against each other in the round-robin stage. The two compatriots are very close friends, with Rublev being the godfather to Medvedev’s daughter. However, on the court, the latter dominates 6-2 in their head-to-head. Both of them will want to begin the tournament on the right foot and challenge for the title.