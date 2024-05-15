“Killed It”: Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes Hail Gorgeous Brittany as She Drops Tribute to Women of SI Swimsuit

Brittany Mahomes just slayed in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debut, and her fans are going wild! Dropping some sneak peeks on Instagram, she rocked different bikini styles in Chiefs’ colors, and guess who’s cheering her on? None other than Patrick Mahomes, who’s totally pumped about his wifey’s stunning photoshoot.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback couldn’t contain his admiration for Brittany Mahomes‘ swimsuit shoot, sharing the carousel of pictures on his Instagram story and punctuating his admiration with three heart-eyed emojis.

Shifting our gaze to Brittany’s vibe; she rocked a stunning bikini splashed with vibrant graffiti colors. She also flaunted a daring red two-piece and a chic one-piece outfit. Even Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, headed straight to the comments, exclaiming, “Killed it,” with a bunch of fire emojis.

Brittany poured her heart out in the caption, thanking Sports Illustrated and calling it an “absolute dream” to be part of the @si_swimsuit family. She also gave a shoutout to the incredible team of women behind the scenes at the sports magazine, sharing how they empower everyone to be their authentic selves.

Brittany Mahomes also marked the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition by sharing a video of her shoot on Instagram. Setting the mood with Taylor Swift’s empowering song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” she added her personal flair to the occasion.

Before gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated, Brittany Mahomes made her mark in the world of fitness. A former professional soccer player turned certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur, she launched Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019, which offers online training sessions.

As a co-owner of the national women’s soccer team, Kansas City Current, Patrick Mahomes’ wife played a pivotal role in the team’s recent stadium relocation. This is her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue, but it may not be the last.