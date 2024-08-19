‘Abandon Nike’ Calls Grow After Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open 2024 Kit Goes Viral

Carlos Alcaraz may be one of tennis’ brightest young stars, but his 2024 US Open kit from Nike isn’t exactly winning over fans. As soon as images of the outfit hit the internet, the tennis world exploded with reactions. Many pointed out how the design seemed like a poorly done version of Rafael Nadal’s iconic 2019 all-black kit.



With its simplistic design and lack of flair, Alcaraz’s look has sparked backlash across social media, with tennis enthusiasts calling it a missed opportunity. Comparisons to Nadal’s sleek, powerful look didn’t do this year’s version any favors.

Carlos Alcaraz’ kit for the US Open. Dark vibes. (via tennis_street IG) pic.twitter.com/wMmf0FFt67 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 17, 2024

Fans quickly jumped on social media to vent their frustration, with some even calling for Alcaraz to abandon Nike altogether. Others questioned whether Nike has lost its touch, asking how such an uninspired design was allowed for one of their biggest stars.

Nobody is a fan of the new Nike all black kit for alcaraz yikes pic.twitter.com/w7AemgyyhG — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 18, 2024



It’s clear that many were hoping for something bolder to match Alcaraz’s dynamic game. But instead, the new kit fell flat, leaving fans longing for the days when Nike was known for pushing the boundaries in tennis fashion.

Nike’s Legacy of Legendary Black Kits

This brings up an interesting point: Nike used to dominate the tennis fashion scene. Especially when it came to black kits. Looking back, Nike has a storied history of creating some of the most memorable black kits in tennis for their superstar athletes. Nadal’s all-black 2019 kit was a game-changer, exuding power and precision.

Then there’s Roger Federer, who always looked classy in his sleek, dark outfits. Federer’s all black Nike outfit was so iconic that people haven’t forgotten it till date. It even gave him the title of “Darth Federer”. Just recently TennisTV posted a poll on Instagram of Federer’s best on-court looks and the All-black Nike kit won by a huge margin.

Similarly, Serena Williams owned every court she stepped onto with her fierce black kits. Then there was Andre Agassi’s rebellious black look or Venus Williams’ bold designs.

With brands like ON, Uniqlo, Wilsons and more stepping up their game with every tournament, Nike needs to make a comeback and show the rivals that they don’t play around when it comes to making a bold statement on court.