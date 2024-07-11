mobile app bar

Jasmine Paolini Has Her Serena Williams Moment on Wimbledon Centre Court After Comeback Win Over Donna Vekic

Advait Jajodia
Published

Images Credits: Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports

No other player on the WTA Tour is having a better breakout season in 2024 than Jasmine Paolini. The Italian’s commendable run began at the Australian Open, where she managed to make it to the Round of 16. Paolini would go on to perform well in Grand Slams by appearing in the French Open final against all odds.

More than a month later, the 28-year-old etched her name in the history books alongside the likes of Serena Williams as she advanced to the finals of the Wimbledon 2024 as well. She also joined Venus Williams and Justine Henin in an elite club.

At one point in Paolini’s semi-final contest against Donna Vekic, it seemed as though the tournament was going to witness yet another top seed suffering an upset.

But Paolini bounced back in style and was understandably overwhelmed after winning the longest women’s semi-final ever in Wimbledon history. In the on-court interview after the match, when she was reminded about emulating Serena, Paolini said that the last month has been crazy for her.

She added that instead of thinking of such records, she is trying to focus on her own game and enjoy it. Paolini proceeded to thank fans at Wimbledon for the atmosphere in which she played, as she feels she is living a ‘dream’.

The Italian youngster is proud that after watching many Wimbledon finals on television as a child back home, she has come a long way. With Elena Rybakina being eliminated after a loss in the second semi-final match, Paolini’s chances of lifting her first Grand Slam trophy have increased significantly.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

