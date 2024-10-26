Top 5 Controversial Incidents With Umpires ft. Denis Shapovalov

Aug 7, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Denis Shapovalov (CAN) reacts after missing a point against Brandon Nakashima (USA) in first round play at IGA Stadium. Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Denis Shapovalov is known for having a fiery on-court demeanor. Playing the game with such passion has allowed him to reach the top 10 in the ATP rankings. But there have also been numerous negative consequences that involve altercations with umpires, opponents, and even the crowd.

The Canadian star recently went viral on social media for striking the chair umpire with the ball. Even though this was completely unintentional and the two cleared the air instantly, fans are drawing attention to his other controversial incidents with umpires.

Basel Open 2024: Shapovalov unintentionally hits Mohamed Lahyani

In the opening set of Shapovalov’s quarterfinal contest against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the southpaw attempted to return one of the Frenchman’s powerful wide serves. Shapovalov was barely able to get his racket on the ball.

As expected, the ball didn’t land in the court. Instead, it struck Lahyani hard on his head. No signs suggested that this was a purposeful act of violence. But Shapovalov was still concerned and immediately rushed toward the net. The incident ended with the two sharing a laugh and clapping hands.

Davis Cup 2017: Defaulted for hurting Arnaud Gabas

Shapovalov was struggling against Kyle Edmund during the 2017 Davis Cup quarterfinal clash between Canada and Great Britain. He was already trailing by two sets and further found himself down a break early in the third. As many players do, the then-17-year-old smashed the ball in frustration during the changeover. But unluckily, the ball hit umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

The teenager was defaulted from the match and was also penalized for his actions. Because of his instant apology to Gabas, the fine was reduced from $12,000 to $7,000. After the umpire was forced to undergo surgery on a fractured eye socket, the player revealed being ashamed of his act.

“Luckily he was OK but obviously it’s unacceptable behaviour from me. I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act,” Shapovalov said in an interview.

Washington Open 2024: Disagrees with Greg Allensworth’s decision

Denis Shapovalov played some incredible tennis against Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal of the Washington Open 2024. He forced tiebreaks in both sets but just couldn’t find a way to gain an advantage in the match. Eventually, he lost a rally, resulting in the American youngster having three match points.

This frustrating moment led to Shapovalov throwing a fit. Apart from throwing his racket on the floor, he also indulged in a verbal altercation with a fan in the crowd. These actions led to the umpire, Greg Allensworth, calling for the supervisor.

“What do you mean, he’s talking to me… Give me a code, but don’t call the supervisor,” Shapovalov pleaded his case.

Eventually, supervisor Roland Herfel defaulted Shapovalov from the match. Additionally, he was also slapped with a $36,400 fine.

Not the ending we expected With Ben Shelton leading triple match point Denis Shapovalov is defaulted @mubadalacitidc pic.twitter.com/F8FetSk3nk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2024

Italian Open 2022: Insults Richard Haigh

Shapovalov and Lorenzo Sonego indulged in an entertaining first-round match of the Italian Open 2024. Things became much more hostile in the second set of this clash. Shapovalov’s second serve was called out, leading to an outburst.

The Canadian kept making his case, trying to prove that the mark of the ball was on the line, “That’s the mark right there you see.”

Instead, Haigh penalized him with a code violation for crossing onto Sonego’s side of the court. This would enrage an already fuming Shapovalov.

“No way! Come on I was just showing you the mark. Call the supervisor that’s b*******! That’s so unfair.”

Eventually, Shapovalov won the contest 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. However, his relationship with the supporters soured throughout the tournament due to his mid-match abuse.

Australian Open 2022: Accuses Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt

Denis Shapovalov put forth an impressive performance during the Australian Open 2022 quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal. He fought back to force a fifth set after trailing 2-0. But his stellar performance was overshadowed by his argument with Carlos Bernardes.

In the second set of the match, Shapovalov blatantly accused the umpire of being corrupt. He claimed that Bernardes was giving preferential treatment to Rafa, allowing the latter too much time between points, games, and sets. “You guys are all corrupt,” Shapovalov shouted.

Following the exhilarating match that ended in Nadal’s favor, the Canadian was remembered more for his outburst than for his remarkable comeback.