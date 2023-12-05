5 Top Classy Gestures of Novak Djokovic That Won Fans’ Hearts Over the Years

Jun 11, 2023; Paris,France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy after winning his 23rd grand slam final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic hit the headlines after compatriot Hamad Medjedovic won the Next Gen ATP Finals. The Serb has supported his young countryman in many ways for some time, culminating in the prestigious title for him.

Medjedovic understandably idolises Djokovic, who is a crucial part of his journey. The 24-time Grand Slam winner acts as a mentor to the 20-year-old and has been supporting him financially, mentally, and socially (via Tennis365). Djokovic has paid for all of Medjedovic’s travels, training, staff etc., and has been the first to congratulate him after his feats. The latter currently trains at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade.

Djokovic’s efforts were highlighted after Medjedovic won the U-21 season-end championship. This is not the only instance of the World No.1 showing his kind side and winning hearts. Earlier, the perception was he was less likeable than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. However, his courteous acts, in addition to his record-breaking tennis achievements, have seen him garner troves of love and support from all corners.

1. Novak Djokovic also supported former coach during distress

Medjedovic was not the only one to receive financial support from Djokovic in recent times. The latter’s former coach Boris Becker, who worked with him from 2013 to 2016, recently revealed how his former pupil aided him.

Becker, imprisoned for two years on charges of hiding assets during bankruptcy, served time for eight months in 2022. During this period, Djokovic helped his family financially without making this gesture public. He also called the Serb ‘family’. Even if their professional relationship ended years ago, the pair have remained close with immense mutual respect.

2. Djokovic formed an association to safeguard players’ rights

In 2021, Djokovic formally founded the Professional Tennis Players Association with Vasek Pospisil. The driving agenda of this organisation is to give players a greater voice in tennis decision-making. The ATP and the WTA manage tournaments and also represent players, leading to a conflict of interest. The PTPA wants to give players more power in the system by being an athlete-only body.

Top 500 singles players come under the PTPA’s wings, even if they have not formally joined the association. Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Hubert Hurkacz, and John Isner are some of the officially high-profile members. The PTPA has acted as a mouthpiece for lower-ranked players who do not possess the star power to influence changes.

ATP’s new minimum salary plan called Baseline guarantees that players ranked until World No. 250 will make an assured sum every year. The PTPA is said to have played an important role in virtually forcing the governing body bring about this change. Djokovic has also personally spoken about the need to distribute money in a better way so it reaches the lower-ranked players. He and the PTPA will continue their efforts to achieve the goal.

3. Novak Djokovic contributed to Rafael Nadal’s initiative

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadal joined hands with NBA star and compatriot Pau Gasol to start a fundraising campaign in Spain. He aimed to raise over €11 million ($12.3 million) to help coronavirus victims in his country.

Djokovic was helping out Serbia but also donated to Nadal’s initiative. The 14-time French Open winner’s collaboration with the Red Cross received a sizeable contribution from the Serb. Nadal took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his great rival for his philanthropic effort.

4. Djokovic’s efforts to fight the pandemic in his own country

For his own nation, Djokovic donated €1 million (around $1.2 million at the time) via the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Serbia faced a dire shortage of ventilators and medical equipment as patients overflowed in hospitals. The 24-time Grand Slam winner and his wife Jelena stepped in to do their bit. They also called out for help from other people who could afford to lend financial support during the tough times.

In a video conference, he said they will set up a separate fund from the donations for use during emergencies. Jelena announced the charitable organisation was personally trying to buy ventilators in mass quantities and use them to support patients.

Djokovic also donated to Spain, as mentioned above, and to Italian authorities (via ESPN). He later made an additional grant to a specific town that was reeling hard from the pandemic, handing the town council €40,000 ($48,000).

5. When Novak Djokovic helped an old woman with her luggage

In 2022, ahead of the Paris Masters, Djokovic won hearts after a video of him helping out an elderly woman with her heavy suitcases emerged online. He was seemingly warming up in a public park with his fitness coach. He saw the lady struggling with her heavy luggage and went over to help. The defending champion could be seen taking over and carrying the suitcase down the path before setting it down and waiting for the woman.

Djokovic’s trainer Marco Panichi caught the incident on camera and posted it on his Instagram account (via RT). He wrote that the player left abruptly during warm-up to help the lady after he saw her having problems. The video was widely circulated and the World No.1 received a lot of love from tennis fans for his kind act.