Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin Prediction, Preview, Head to Head and Live Streaming Details of Rotterdam Open 2024

Jan 21, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alex de Minaur of Australia celebrates during his match against Andrey Rublev of Russia in the forth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open 2024. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 5, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; David Goffin (BEL) returns a shot against Cameron Norrie (GBR) during a quarterfinals mens singles match on Number one court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Rotterdam Open has already produced some of the biggest upsets. Now the attention of the tennis world has turned towards the Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin clash as the duo are set to collide in the second round.

Alex de Minaur started off his 2024 season with a bang. The Aussie got some headline wins against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to start his 2024 season. At the Australian Open, De Minaur lost in a thrilling five setter against Andrey Rublev in the round of 16. Now, the 24-year-old will look to make his mark at the Rotterdam Open. The Australian star won his first round clash against Sebastian Korda to set up a Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin match in Round 2.

On the other hand, David Goffin has entered the main draw of the Rotterdam Open, the hard way. The Belgian player had to play two qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw. Goffin even defeated Serbian, Dino Prizmic, in the first round to set up a match against Alex de Minaur.

Alex de Minaur has enjoyed great success against David Goffin. The Australian leads 4-0 in head-to-head against the Belgian. Three of the four victories have been in straight sets as well, with the exception of Antalya semi-final in 2021. With this positive record behind him, De Minaur will start the match as a favorite. The SportsRush’s prediction for the Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin clash is for the Australian to win in straight sets.

The match will take place on Wednesday, 14th February at 6.30 pm local time (11.30 am ET). Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on the Tennis Channel.