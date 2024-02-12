Dino Prizmic vs David Goffin Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Rotterdam Open First Round Match

As the 2024 Rotterdam Open gets underway, Dino Prizmic vs David Goffin could turn out to be one of the underrated first-round clashes. The upcoming youngster will take on the Belgian veteran, 15 years his senior, to fight for a place in the second round. Considering his experience, The SportsRush predicts David Goffin to win in three sets.

Advertisement

Goffin, who peaked at World No.7 in 2017, came through the qualifiers. Currently World No.133, he beat Gregoire Barrere and Gijs Brouwer to get into the main draw. Prizmic, meanwhile, has not played since his first-round loss against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open.

The teenager is World No.171, entering the main draw on a wildcard. Goffin is way past his prime but has not faced problems in defeating players who are outside the top 100, including those placed above him. Hence, Prizmic will be a conquerable opponent for the 33-year-old, even if the Croat puts up a stern fight, which he is expected to.

Advertisement

The winner of this tie will face either Alex de Minaur or Sebastian Korda in the next round.

What is the Dino Prizmic vs David Goffin head-to-head record?

Their 2024 Rotterdam Open fixture will be their first match against each other.

What is the Dino Prizmic vs David Goffin 2024 Rotterdam Open first-round odds?

Goffin is the favourite with odds of 1.75 as compared to Prizmic’s 2.05, as per BetMGM at the time of writing.

Where and when to watch Dino Prizmic vs David Goffin live?

The match is scheduled for Monday, February 12, not before 1 pm local time (7 am ET). Tennis TV will live stream the match worldwide, while fans in the USA can also watch it on Tennis Channel.

How will the Rotterdam weather be on Monday?

Weather in the Dutch city is expected to be cloudy and cold at the time of the match. Temperatures will be around 8°C with high humidity.