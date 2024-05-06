As Letsile Tebogo Secures the Fastest Leg, Botswana’s 4x400M Relay Team Punches Ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024

The World Athletics Relay Championships in the Bahamas was a high-stakes competition, with the Olympic spot on the line. One of the teams to qualify for the Paris Olympics from the event was Team Botswana, all thanks to Letsile Tebogo‘s outstanding performance.

Team USA’s disqualification left eight teams on the grid for the 4×400-meter event. While India and France suffered DNFs, South Africa and Botswana battled to the finish line.

Botswana got off to a fantastic start with Isaac Makwala, but when he passed over the baton to Tebogo, the 20-year-old showed off his remarkable sprinting skills, claiming the quickest sector in 43.49 seconds.

Leungo Scotch then passed the baton to Bayapo Ndori, who crossed the finish line in 43.95 seconds, closing down on Tebogo’s pace. Team Botswana defeated Team South Africa by 0.03 seconds, and both African nations earned tickets to the Paris Olympics.

This victory has sparked excitement among track enthusiasts, who can now expect strong competition from African teams. Tebogo was instrumental in this triumph, and he has demonstrated the determination required to compete in the Olympics.

Letsile Tebogo’s track focus is clear

Before the Kip Keino Classic 2024, the Botswanan prodigy issued a daring declaration about African athletics. He was confident that the contenders in the ongoing season would pose a formidable challenge to the track world.

He kept his pledge, but he was unable to win the Kenyan event, losing in the 200-meter division against Team USA’s Courtney Lindsey. This loss came after the young athlete received a lot of criticism, but rather than being demotivated, he had already decided to compete in the Olympic Qualifying Round at the World Athletics Relay Championships.

With Team USA’s disqualification in the 4×400-meter division, Botswanan athletes sensed a big opportunity. The entire team performed admirably, with Tebogo’s captivating second leg securing their ticket to the Paris Olympics. There will be a lot of track meetings throughout the 2024 season, and fans can’t wait for the great track battles.