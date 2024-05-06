“Mike Vick With Human Beings”: Jeff Ross’ Trolling of Dana White in Front of Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway at Brady Roast Sparks Fans Frenzy

UFC President Dana White had a table at the Roast of Tom Brady and he decided to take Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway. And as it so often happens at roasts, both ‘Suga’ and ‘Blessed’ caught some strays.

Comedian Jeff Ross came up to the mic during the roast, unexpectedly glanced at the audience, and called out White. Ross then poked fun at O’Malley’s hairstyle. The entire crowd erupted into laughter as the camera panned away from Dana White and ‘Suga’ came into the frame. Max Holloway himself couldn’t control his laughter.

However, it was the ‘Michael Vick of Human Beings’ line that caught the attention of fans on social media. For context, Vick used to set up dog fights illegally. So when White got referred to as Michael Vick for setting up fights, everybody in the room lost their collective mind.

Needless to say, once the hilarious clip went on Twitter, it went viral real soon.

One fan commented on the post with a scorecard for the roast: Ross won via majority decision,

“Jim Ross 50-45”

Another fan could not believe Ross pulled out the Michael Vick line, definitely one of the most unique roasts in recent times,

“Mike Vick with human beings”

One fan sympathized with Max Holloway who was catching strays from Jeff Ross roasting Sean O’Malley,

“Max doesn’t deserve this”

This user had Dana White’s back as he roasted Jeff Ross in the comments section, calling him out on his looks,

“Jeff Ross is slowly transforming into Wallace Shawn”

The UFC President kept receipts though, because soon after, it was his time on the mic.

Dana White roasts ‘liberal f*cks’ Netflix and claps back at Jeff Ross

Dana White got an opportunity to roast Tom Brady during the Netflix live event. However, the UFC President got only 60 seconds on the mic.

Of course, he was not very happy about it and called Netflix out for it. White also took the opportunity to respond to Jeff Ross with a little controversial joke of his own.

“You guys gave me 60 seconds? My name is Dana! Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?…..Jeff Ross was very interested in the UFC, he thought it meant Unlimited Fried Chicken”

Dana White and Tom Brady are close friends, so he had to make sure he got in a few words at his roast. However, Netflix and Jeff Ross took the brunt of it with his direct call out. To White’s credit, he is always consistent with his personality.