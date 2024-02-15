Alexander Shevchenko vs Holger Rune Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Rotterdam Open 2024

The second round of the Rotterdam Open has some blockbuster fixtures. The tennis community is excited about the Alexander Shevchenko vs Holger Rune clash in Rotterdam, as both the young stars go head-to-head again in space of a few weeks. The duo met at the start of 2024 in Brisbane, when Holger Rune won their only encounter so far, in three sets.

Alexander Shevchenko has had a mixed start to the season. The Kazakhstan star had his best run in Montpellier, where he reached the quarterfinals. However, the 23-year-old ended up losing in three sets to the eventual champion Alexander Bublik. However, the Russian-born tennis player defeated China’s Zhizhen Zhang in the first round in Rotterdam to set up a Alexander Shevchenko vs Holger Rune match in the second round.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune is one of the favorites for the tournament. The young Dane is regarded as the future of the tennis, but has so far failed to live up to the expectations. Rune started the season off well with a run till the final in Brisbane, however, lost to Grigor Dimitrov. Later, Rune was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open. Now, the Danish star will look to make his mark at the Rotterdam Open.

Holger Rune will start as a heavy favorite against Shevchenko. The Danish star be keen to get his first title win in 2024. The SportsRush’s Alexander Shevchenko vs Holger Rune prediction is in favor of Rune winning in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Rune has his odds set at 1.33, compared to Shevchenko’s 2.90.

The match will be played at 1.00 pm local time (8.00 am ET). The temperature in Rotterdam is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius. The match can be streamed live in US on Tennis Channel.