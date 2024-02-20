Alexander Shevchenko vs Richard Gasquet Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Doha Open 2024 Clash

The Alexander Shevchenko vs Richard Gasquet first round clash at the Doha Open will see a battle of generations. Also. this will be the first meeting ever between the duo, adding more anticipation to the match. This is one match where the result will not be certain until the final point, since one has the advantage of youth on his side and the other, of experience.

Alexander Shevchenko is yet to get a big tournament run under his best, however, the Kazakh star has got a few big results. The 23-year-old recently defeated Holger Rune in Rotterdam, to get one of the biggest wins of his career. The quarter-final run in Rotterdam and another last eight appearance in Montpellier have been the highlight of Shevchenko’s year so far. However, the 23-year-old will be keen for a longer run in Doha, starting with the Alexander Shevchenko vs Richard Gasquet clash.

Meanwhile, Richard Gasquet has found his form again after a poor start to the season. The Frenchman lost in the first round of four consecutive tournaments to start his season. Gasquet lost in Auckland, the Australian Open, Montpellier and Marseille, all in his opening matches. However, since then, the veteran has found some form. Gasquet reached the final in Manama, however could not lift the title. Now, the Frenchman would hope for some respite in the Qatar Open.

Although Gasquet has some footing this season, it is tough to see past Shevchenko winning. The SportsRush predicts Alexander Shevchenko to win in three sets. As per the Pokerstars, Shevchenko has his odds set at 1.36, while Gasquet is at 2.75.

The match will be played at 5 PM local time in Doha, Qatar (8.10 AM ET). The weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel in the United States.