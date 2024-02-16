Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Live Streaming Details: Bulgarian Faces Tricky Challenge

At the ABN Amro Open i.e. the ATP 250 Rotterdam 2024 Open, the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko match is set to be a very exciting. While Dimitrov has been in the news after his Brisbane International 2024 win, Fucsovics reached the third round of the Australian Open 2023. Both these players will be gunning for a win here.

The Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko match will take place on the indoor hard courts of the Rotterdam Ahoy. The match timing is 7 AM ET on Friday, February 16. This is the first time Dimitrov and Shevchenko will play each other.

Grigor Dimitrov has bounced back to an extent quickly after losing to Ugo Humbert in the final of the Open 13 Provence i.e. Marseille Open. Dimitrov beat Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in Round 1 as well as Marton Fucsovics in Round 2 at Rotterdam, that too both in straight sets. At rank 13, Dimitrov would like to double his no. of titles with the Rotterdam Open.

On the other hand, Alexander Shevchenko could be a dangerous opponent for Grigor Dimitrov. Shevchenko is coming off tight wins against ZZ Zhang of China in Round 1 and more importantly, Holger Rune in Round 2. Shevchenko recently changed his loyalties to Kazakhstan and is one of the fastest rising men’s players from the country on the ATP Tour, despite a poor Australian Open 2024 showing.

But despite Shevchenko’s potential to defeat stronger opponents occasionally, The SportsRush predicts Dimitrov to win the Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko match. The Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko odds are also in favor of the Bulgarian at 1.17 vis-a-vis 4.20 for Shevchenko, as per Pokerstars.

The weather in Rotterdam is slightly colder, at 11 degrees Celsius, 93% humidity, and 19 km/h wind speed. There are changes of light rain. The match can be watched live online on Tennis TV, the US audience can watch it on Tennis Channel, and Sky Sports the UK audience members.