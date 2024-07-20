Alexander Zverev in a Huge Popularity Crisis After ‘Olympics Bigger Than ATP Finals’ Comment Goes Viral

Jan 22, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexander Zverev of Germany gesticulates to his team during his match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the fourth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Summer Olympics are less than a week away now with all major Tennis stars around the globe getting ready to represent their country in the tournament. There has always been an ATP vs Olympics debate, to which German Tennis star Alexander Zverev recently gave an interesting reply. As per Zverev, he prefers the Olympics to any tournament because it gives an opportunity to play for his country.

As the Olympics won’t reward players with any ranking points, many players decide to skip it and go for ATP events instead. The list includes top four US players Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda, and Frances Tiafoe. Commenting on the same, Zverev had said winning a medal for the country is more important and that ‘best players in the world’ will always pick that over points or prize money.

Talking about the importance held by Olympics, Zverev said, “This is so much bigger than anything else… The value for me is incredible because you’re not playing for yourself, you’re playing for your whole country.” Alexander Zverev (previous winner of the ATP Finals) on winning the Olympics: “This is so much bigger than anything else… The value for me is incredible because you’re not playing for yourself, you’re playing for your whole country.” Do you agree with him? Which one are… pic.twitter.com/YSPemyFYKj — Swish (@Zwxsh) July 18, 2024

“It’s about prestige, it’s not about points or money. It’s about winning these kinds of titles and having medals for your country. That’s what it’s about. I would never choose to play a 500 event over the Olympics,” stated Zverev.

The German had grabbed a gold medal last time he was at the Olympics in Tokyo and hence, is looking forward to defending it with full force. However, Zverev’s comment received mixed reactions from the fans.

Some agreed with him while others believe that the reason behind the German having such thoughts is his failure to grab a single grand slam title. “He hasn’t won a slam so you shouldn’t ask him,” wrote one fan while the other won chose to say, “Doesn’t matter, a slam is the biggest prize of them all.”

He hasn’t won a slam so you shouldn’t ask him — Magic | ♥️ (@Magic14Nano) July 18, 2024

He will change his narrative after winning a slam — Vicente Cué (@vcue) July 18, 2024

Slam > olimpics > atp finals — Rafael (@RafaelMingone) July 18, 2024

Olympics much bigger than ATP Finals. Much smaller than any slam. — Arby (@Breeno79) July 18, 2024

Despite having been released from charges of domestic violence, Zverev has not been able to win over fans who somewhere still hold it against him. A 15-month investigation by an outside firm hired by ATP concluded with the firm declaring Zverev innocent as there wasn’t enough evidence against him.

The German had a fairly successful season this year as he was able to reach the semi-final of the Australian Open and the final of Roland Garros, which he lost to the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. He also ascended to the ranking of world number 4 but is still not treated well by tennis fans. He is currently taking part in the German Open, having reached the semi-final which will take place tonight.