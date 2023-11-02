Alexander Zverev To Pay Almost Half a Million From $15,000,000 Net Worth in Fines

Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after missing a shot on break point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev has been dealing with many problems off-court. The German has been involved in a case regarding physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Now, a court has ordered him to pay a hefty amount for fines, totaling to €450,000 ($479,000) according to The Guardian. The German has rejected all the accusations made against him and has threatened to challenge the court ruling and rejected all the accusations.

Alexander Zverev is currently competing at the Paris Masters. The German has reached the second round and is set to face Ugo Humbert. Now, all eyes will be on the German to see his response to these off-court problems.

According to his attorneys statement, the former world number two “rejects the accusation made against him” by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who claimed she was physically harmed during an altercation in 2020. The couple are no longer together but have a child.

Zverev’s attorneys, Schertz Bergmann added in the statement that their client had challenged the penalty order, calling it “scandalous,”. They have further challenged the claims made by Patea. Additionally, the statement has claimed to have medical proof to back Zverev.

The case will probably go to trial at the Tiergarten district court in Berlin, after Zverev rejected the plea and challenged the court’s call. In Germany, if the suspect does not challenge the call, the case can be solved by penalties.

Alexander Zverev net worth, career prize money and endorsements

The German star Alexander Zverev has prize money and endorsement deals that has helped him earn a lot of money. The Alexander Zverev net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be $14 million. Additionally, throughout his tennis career, the 26-year-old has amassed a total of $35,301,768 in earnings. He made $2,396,712 from singles and doubles tournaments in 2023.

Along with prize money, the German has been the face of many brands. Big brand like Adidas, Z-Zegna, Head and Rolex have been working together with Zverev for quite a while.