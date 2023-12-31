“How Many F*****g Returns am i Going to Miss?!” – Jessica Pegula Goes Viral on Social Media With a Furious Rant on United Cup 2024 Sidelines, Fans Have a Field Day

Jessica Pegula had a strange day in the office at the United Cup 2024 on Sunday. During one of her breaks in between her match against Great Britain’s Katie Boulter, Pegula sweared in anger about not being able to get a hang of her returns. Little did she realise that she was caught on camera on live television doing the same and it has turned out to be the highlight of the day.

Fans were buzzing on X and one of Pegula’s supporters named Ryan shared a clip of the same online. It nearly gained as many as 47,600 views at the time of writing this report. The clip went so viral that Jessica Pegula herself noticed it and commented on it in good spirits. Tennis lovers lauded Pegula’s sense of humor and for giving context about her action directly to them. Many also felt that this is a part of day-to-day parlance and lives of theirs, making it extremely relatable and meme-worthy.

Jessica Pegula got an opportunity to read fan comments below hers and here are some of them –

Jessica Pegula has courted controversies before due to her emotional nature

It is certainly not easy being Jessica Pegula, as she is more known as the billionaire heiress of businessman, Terry Pegula. To top it all, Pegula prefers showing her emotions and speaking her heart out, regardless of the consequences. One major instance involved Pegula defending Coco Gauff, her doubles partner at a crucial juncture of the US Open women’s doubles first round match in 2022.

Coco Gauff was on the verge of winning a point but the chair umpire stopped play in between the point after a napkin flew across the court behind Jessica Pegula, who was playing from the baseline. Both the players were furious and opposed the umpire’s call. While Gauff accused the umpire of stealing points from them ‘for the second time’ in that match, Pegula sweared in anger at the decision. Eventually, both of them lost the match in 3 sets despite being title favorites.

Earlier this year, an American publication slammed Jessica Pegula for her poor showings. Not one to hold back, Pegula humiliated the publication on X, where she is extremely active. Using her wit on that instance, she called the article ‘trash’.

In recent times, Jessica Pegula has also stood up for women equality in tennis. That made the Madrid Open 2023 organisers apologise publicly to her and Gauff for not showing respect to women’s doubles winners and finalists in that tournament. Pegula also is not a fan of traditional media seemingly, as she supported Naomi Osaka’s 2021 act at the French Open as she had refused to interact with the media over mental health concerns. And Pegula is unapologetically backing a potential move from Saudi Arabia to have more tournaments in the country and going ahead, more involvement in the sport for more finances and pay parity in the game.